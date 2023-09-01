Passengers on Perth-Auckland flight exposed to whooping cough

Health officials are warning passengers who travelled on a flight from Perth to Auckland to monitor for whooping cough symptoms after two passengers were confirmed to have the disease upon arriving on Monday.

The Batik Air flight OD195 travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Auckland via Perth, touching down in Auckland at 4.45am on Monday morning.

The early symptoms of whooping cough usually include a runny nose, fever and a cough, and people could start developing symptoms anytime within two to three weeks from exposure. Those on the flight who develop symptoms are advised to:

call their doctor or usual health care provider for testing and treatment;

stay away from those who are pregnant or babies if they are unwell with any sort of respiratory (breathing) illness symptoms, until they’ve spoken to a doctor;

seek urgent medical advice if they have difficulty breathing, by calling 111.

Te Whatu Ora said that while the risk for passengers was low, those who were sat in rows 8 to 12 were at a higher risk of catching the illness and are considered contacts.

They should request antibiotics from their GP if they are pregnant, have a baby under 12 months old, are immunocompromised, or live or work with any of these groups, even if they do not have symptoms, according to the health agency.

“Whooping cough is an infectious illness that can be especially dangerous for babies, young children and pregnant people,” Dr Michael Hale, Medical Officer of Health, Te Whatu Ora said.

“While the risk for most passengers on the flight was low, we are keen to make sure those who could become very sick from whooping cough are alerted to the risk and know the signs to look out for.”

There have been 69 cases of whooping cough in New Zealand so far this year, including three infant deaths. The illness can be unpredictable for young children and they can become extremely sick very quickly.

Immunisation is the best way to protect against whooping cough, Hale said.

The whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria vaccine is free and offered:

to children at 6 weeks, 3 months and 5 months old, with boosters also offered at 4 and 11 years old;

from 13 weeks of every pregnancy (consider booking between 16 and 26 weeks of pregnancy as this is when the vaccine is most effective);

for some people aged from 45 years old (if they have received fewer than four tetanus doses in their lifetime);

for everyone from 65 years old if it has been more than 10 years since a previous dose of tetanus and diptheria vaccine. If you have already had a free tetanus and diphtheria vaccine from age 65, you will not be eligible for a free Boostrix vaccine.