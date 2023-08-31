Warriors weigh up possible playoffs opposition

They have one more round to get through before making their long-awaited return to the NRL playoffs, but just who the Warriors will take on in week one of the postseason has been a hot topic for fans - and players.

With the Warriors locked into a top-four spot this year but unable to crack the top-two, they know after Saturday's game against the Dolphins they'll either be destined for a flight to Sydney or a return to Brisbane for the first round to play the Panthers or Broncos.

While both will be a tough ask in their own backyard, Dylan Walker - who will captain the side this week for the first time in the absence of Tohu Harris - was refreshingly honest in who he'd rather play next week.

“I would say Penrith,” Walker said.

"You want to test yourself. They've been the best for the past two or three years.

"It's not who would I rather, but I would like to play those guys first and experience what they do different in the finals."

The Warriors lost to both sides in May but have come alive late in the season, heading into this weekend on a seven-match winning streak.

But the Broncos and Panthers have been the clear frontrunners this season with their play, although Penrith did falter last week with a surprise loss to rivals Parramatta where star playmaker Jerome Luai was injured.

But Walker said one game doesn't define the Panthers' class, with Penrith chasing a rare three-peat this season after lifting the Provan-Summons Trophy the last two seasons.

“You can't go into the finals saying you want to avoid this team or that team. I truly believe that whoever you're up against, you need a game plan to win,” Walker said.

“I'm hoping it's Penrith in week one. I'm not shooting off any fireworks early, but I hope it is. They've been the benchmark.”

Teammates Marata Niukore and Marcelo Montoya were more reserved with their thoughts on a match-up than their new skipper.

“They're both quality teams. We'll be watching from afar and whichever team we get, we'll be up for it,” Niukore said.

“It doesn't really matter. We have to win. I'm more focused on this week first," Montoya added.

It was a similar response from coach Andrew Webster although he said he didn't mind Walker's thinking on the matter either.

“I love how the players love the challenge. Dylan is one of those guys. He's the most competitive person I've met, but I would respectfully say each opponent will be hard but fun,” Webster said.

“It's easy for me to say fun because I'm not making the tackles, but it's going to be a fun challenge.

"But we've got to attack this week first.”

The Warriors play the Dolphins at 5pm on Saturday.