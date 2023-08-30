Warriors backing 'bit of a joker' Walker as first-time captain

Dylan Walker has described himself as "a bit of joker" ahead of this weekend's NRL clash with the Dolphins but make no mistake - he's taking his new position as Warriors captain seriously.

Walker was named to lead a new-look side by coach Andrew Webster featuring plenty of younger squad members for Saturday's match in Brisbane which is being viewed as a dead-rubber of sorts with their top-four spot inked in for the NRL playoffs.

However, despite resting many of his stars such as Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris, Webster said there were still expectations placed on the young team against the 14th-placed Dolphins.

"I want to see a win, that's what we do every week is try to win," Webster said.

"I want to see what we've practised in a real focus and going after that. I want to see a style of play that puts the opposition under pressure instead of relieving it.

"And I want individuals to play to their strengths - if they're good at something, do it, as long as it's within our system and our style."

With those objectives in mind, Walker emerged as a clear choice as captain for Webster.

Dylan Walker celebrates his crucial try for the Warriors with Marcelo Montoya. (Source: Photosport)

"Dyl's got the best balance I've seen between having fun and when to be serious," he said.

"He loves rugby league, can talk about it, can be detailed, can think about it deeply but then he can also break the ice with a joke and have fun, so I think he's the perfect leader for us this week."

The man himself painted a similar picture.

"I'm a bit of joker, I love to enjoy the time and put a bit of banter in the boys and not take anything too serious but when the footy rolls around, I'll switch on," Walker added.

Despite making his NRL debut 10 years ago and earning over 200 caps in the competition since with South Sydney and then Manly before joining the Warriors this season, captaincy will be a new experience for the former New South Wales player.

"I think any player would say it's a privilege and an honour to captain their club," he said.

"It's pretty exciting, it probably hasn't hit me just as much yet."

Walker's promotion comes with Webster opting to rest Harris as he nurses a back injury heading into the playoffs.

Tohu Harris is wrapped up by the Dragons. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors coach said he was bemused by reports from some media about the seriousness of Harris' injury, saying their selections this week were more precaution than reaction.

"I'm still trying to work out who considered it serious," Webster said.

"It's one of those injuries where if he flies with it, it'll stiffen up - the thing about flying is there's lots of injuries that aren't great for it but a back would be the worst.

"He'll be fine, he'll play next week."