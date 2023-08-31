Basketball
1News

Tall Blacks' World Cup campaign ends after loss to Greece

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
6:32am
Tall Black Yanni Wetzell (centre) during the game.

Tall Black Yanni Wetzell (centre) during the game. (Source: Getty)

The Tall Blacks have blown a 15-point first half lead to end their Basketball World Cup campaign, losing to Greece 83-74.

"I thought we put our best foot forward, we played as hard as we could but fell a bit short to a very, very good side," Tall Blacks captain Reuben Te Rangi told 1News.

Shea Ili top scored for the Kiwis with 27 points, while Finn Delany recorded a double-double.

"I'm proud of the boys, I think they played as hard as they could tonight," Te Rangi said.

Right from the opening tip, the intensity from the Kiwis was evident. They played the game with pace, precision and muscle.

Kiwi fans at the Tall Blacks vs Greece FIBA World Cup game.

Kiwi fans at the Tall Blacks vs Greece FIBA World Cup game. (Source: 1News)

You could tell it was do or die and the Tall Blacks played with extra edge.

They began with another fast start, nailing shots from three and quietening Greece's boisterous fan base. Any shot Greece made was met with a thunderous roar from their faithful, but — like they've done in the first quarter all tournament — New Zealand had an answer.

The Kiwis led for the majority of the first half and it certainly frustrated Greece. Their fans, coaches and even their bench were up in arms when any call went against them. The Tall Blacks kept their heads, going about their business in a composed and calm way.

New Zealand were clinical in the paint, Te Rangi scoring 15 first half points. The Tall Blacks even led by 15 at one stage.

Reuben Te Rangi competing against Greece's Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Reuben Te Rangi competing against Greece's Thanasis Antetokounmpo. (Source: Getty)

Greece missed too many shots, and the Tall Blacks led by nine at the half.

The one thing New Zealand couldn't afford to do was take their foot off the accelerator, a mistake made in both their first two games, and it looked set for a third straight second half downfall. Once Greece found their stride — that was it. A fourth quarter scoring flurry ultimately sealed the world number nine's spot in the final 16 and left the Kiwis to rue what could've been.

Kiwi fans at the Tall Blacks vs Greece FIBA World Cup game.

Kiwi fans at the Tall Blacks vs Greece FIBA World Cup game. (Source: 1News)

There's still plenty to play for the Tall Blacks, though.

They will now play classification matches, starting with Mexico tonight and Egypt on Saturday. The aim is to finish the tournament in as good a position as possible to give them a chance of qualifying for next year's Paris Olympics.

Two wins this week would all but guarantee the Tall Blacks a spot in an Olympic qualifying tournament.

