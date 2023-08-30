Basketball
1News

Tall Blacks embrace underdog tag ahead of knockout Greece game

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
5:35am
Jordan Ngatai.

Jordan Ngatai. (Source: 1News)

The Tall Blacks have been embracing the underdog tag this week at the Basketball World Cup as they head into their final group match against Greece.

"We are the smaller country, a lot of people don't take us seriously. I feel like this campaign, teams have opened their eyes to us," Tall Blacks forward Jordan Ngatai told 1News.

The winner of the match will go on to the next round of the World Cup while the loser will play in the classification matches.

New Zealand and Greece have met once before, at the last World Cup four years ago when Greece won by six points.

"Last World Cup they got the better of us, we were beating them, they got the better of us in the last few minutes or so. I don't think we have lost that feeling," Ngatai said.

Both teams lost to the USA but beat Jordan, setting up a final group game showdown for the final qualification place in the group.

The Tall Blacks can breathe a sigh of relief - especially the big men - given NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is out of the tournament with injury.

"The whole team is glad he is [not playing], he is obviously one of the top players in the world, kind of a good thing for us but we just know that Greece has some talent in all positions that can step up," Tall Blacks forward Isaac Fotu said.

Fotu is the seventh New Zealander to play at three basketball World Cups, joining the likes of Mika Vukona, Tom Abercrombie and Kirk Penney.

His experience will be needed tonight to keep the young Kiwi line up level-headed in such a high stakes game.

"Every game is do or die for us. We have to go out there with the Tall Blacks mentality, we are always the underdogs no matter who we play," Fotu said.

"It's obviously going to be tough but we have some belief in ourselves and that's all that matters.

"We are going to go out there and put everything on the line."

Basketball

SHARE ME

More Stories

LeBron James' son back at college after cardiac arrest

LeBron James' son back at college after cardiac arrest

It remains to be seen when or if Bronny James will return to the basketball court after last month's health scare.

1:21pm

Encouraging signs despite Tall Blacks' loss to USA

Encouraging signs despite Tall Blacks' loss to USA

There's no other spectacle in international basketball that compares to playing the USA.

Sun, Aug 27

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

Cause of Lebron James' son's cardiac arrest revealed

Sat, Aug 26

FIBA World Cup: US wary of Tall Blacks' competitive spirit

FIBA World Cup: US wary of Tall Blacks' competitive spirit

Sat, Aug 26

Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

Fri, Aug 25

2:03

‘Up the Wahs’: Golden State coach backing Warriors for NRL title

‘Up the Wahs’: Golden State coach backing Warriors for NRL title

Fri, Aug 25

0:22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Ugandan man charged with 'aggravated homosexuality'

Ugandan man charged with 'aggravated homosexuality'

14 mins ago

Road closed after vehicle, bike crash in Christchurch's Linwood

Road closed after vehicle, bike crash in Christchurch's Linwood

19 mins ago

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

Air NZ passengers will be able to watch live sport on some flights

29 mins ago

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

9:00

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

42 mins ago

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

The firearm boasts five stars, a bald eagle flying a Betsy Ross American flag, and the Liberty Bell.

42 mins ago

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

The actress believes he would be a good actor, but Harry is understood to believe he'd be ridiculed for it.

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Mon, Aug 28

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27