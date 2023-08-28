Basketball
1News

Die-hard fans cheering on Tall Blacks at World Cup

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
25 mins ago

The Tall Blacks will have a strong contingent of Kiwi support tonight when they take on Jordan in their must-win Basketball World Cup match tonight.

A tour group of die-hard Tall Blacks fans have made the trip to the Philippines – a tour they do regularly when New Zealand is playing abroad.

“We are all people who love the game we can't wait to be part of it we enjoy watching the boys and supporting our team. Go Tall Blacks,” Janine Delany of Whanganui said.

“We have been around basketball for six decades so why would you not come,” Clare Thomas said.

The love of the Tall Blacks and basketball are even bringing families together.

Canterbury’s Sharon Erwood hasn’t seen her son Nick in 16 months after he moved to the UK. The pair decided to meet in Manila – to spend some quality time together while watching the team they love.

“A lot of it is about basketball but for me it’s about spending time with my mum and I’m really excited to enjoy the games with her," Nick said.

“I’m buzzing to spend this time with him," Sharon said.

For Jeff and Clare Thomas this is their third World Cup following the Tall Blacks. The pair have used the tournament as somewhat of a romantic getaway.

“Highly recommended for any married couple it keeps them together," Jeff joked.

The 20-strong touring group will be in full voice this evening at the Mall of Asia arena as the Tall Blacks look to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

After suffering an opening game defeat to the USA, the Tall Blacks need to beat both Jordan tonight and Greece early on Thursday morning if they want to advance to the knockouts.

The Kiwis have played Jordan twice in the last 12 months, recording a win and loss. But both sides look vastly different. A big inclusion for Jordan is former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

“We're really fired up for these games we are coming in with a do or die mentality regardless, I feel like at a World Cup everyone comes with their best step forward so it'll be a good battle,” Tall Blacks forward Yianni Wetzell told 1News.

All of the Tall Blacks games as well as a number of big match-ups will be free to watch live on TVNZ+ and Duke.

Basketball

