Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the legal drama Suits, which first propelled the Duchess of Sussex into the spotlight, has revealed the royal family intervened with some dialogue in scripts.

Creator Aaron Korsh told the Hollywood Reporter that the royals weighed in on scripts featuring Meghan's character Rachel Zane.

"Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

The royals notably intervened on one occasion, where their objection to a scripted word resulted in its change to the word 'bull****' instead.

"They didn't want to put the word poppycock in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying cock."

Although the creator expressed uncertainty around how the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts, Korsh added that Meghan was not the one pushing for these edits.

Prince Harry similarly detailed the royals' intervention of Meghan's performance in his memoir Spare, published in January.

"The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act."

The breakout show ran from 2011 to 2019, breaking several Netflix viewership records as an acquired series. Meghan left Suits after season seven before marrying Prince Harry a year later in 2018.