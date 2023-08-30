Entertainment
1News

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

38 mins ago
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in season 7 of Suits.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in season 7 of Suits. (Source: Getty)

The creator of the legal drama Suits, which first propelled the Duchess of Sussex into the spotlight, has revealed the royal family intervened with some dialogue in scripts.

Creator Aaron Korsh told the Hollywood Reporter that the royals weighed in on scripts featuring Meghan's character Rachel Zane.

"Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

The royals notably intervened on one occasion, where their objection to a scripted word resulted in its change to the word 'bull****' instead.

"They didn't want to put the word poppycock in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying cock."

Although the creator expressed uncertainty around how the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts, Korsh added that Meghan was not the one pushing for these edits.

Prince Harry similarly detailed the royals' intervention of Meghan's performance in his memoir Spare, published in January.

"The show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act."

The breakout show ran from 2011 to 2019, breaking several Netflix viewership records as an acquired series. Meghan left Suits after season seven before marrying Prince Harry a year later in 2018.

EntertainmentRoyaltyTelevision

SHARE ME

More Stories

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

Mon, Aug 28

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

Mon, Aug 28

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25

Phil Spencer pays emotional tribute to parents killed in car crash

Phil Spencer pays emotional tribute to parents killed in car crash

Mon, Aug 21

Dai Henwood hosting stand-up fundraiser for cancer society

Dai Henwood hosting stand-up fundraiser for cancer society

Sun, Aug 20

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

1 min ago

Whakatāne High School students evacuated after school fire

Whakatāne High School students evacuated after school fire

9 mins ago

BREAKING

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

31 mins ago

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

35 mins ago

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

5:06

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

38 mins ago

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

38 mins ago

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28