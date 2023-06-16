Harry and Meghan's $32m Spotify deal axed - report

Harry and Meghan's $32 million Spotify deal has reportedly been cut short.

Deadline today reported the Duke and Duchess's podcast, Archetypes, won't been renewed for a second season.

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” both companies told Deadline in a statement.

Archetypes, which premiered in August last year, investigated the labels that "hold women back".

Among the guests who featured on the podcast were Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Paris Hilton.

Archetypes launched at the top of Spotify’s podcast charts, secured a People’s Choice Award and was No. 1 when it debuted.

It's not yet confirmed if the podcast will continue on another platform.