NRL hints at 'discussion' with Warriors about playoffs venue

10:14am
Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium.

Warriors fans hold up a sign at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The NRL says they could "have a discussion" with the Warriors about what venue they would potentially use in the playoffs despite the Kiwi club's firm stance on remaining at Mt Smart Stadium.

With the Warriors locked into a top-four finish but unable to push into the top two, they could potentially host a match in this year's playoffs.

A loss in the first round against either the Broncos or Panthers will see the Warriors host a match in round two of the playoffs while a win would send them straight to round three to host a preliminary final.

With that in mind, reports have surfaced that the NRL would likely push for the Warriors to change venue for the match to Eden Park in hopes of increasing ticket sales.

The NRL prefers venues to have a minimum capacity of 25,000 once the playoffs reach the second round - a rule NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo reiterated this week.

"We have a policy," Abdo said.

"In week one, the policy is designed to reward the home team and reward the fans and the community from that particular area.

"That policy hasn't changed and it won't change this year.

"As we get further down the track, we move to the opportunity to look at bigger stadiums in that city and in that area."

Tohu Harris runs on to the field at Mt Smart Stadium while fans watch on.

Tohu Harris runs on to the field at Mt Smart Stadium while fans watch on. (Source: Photosport)

And therein lies the problem for Mt Smart Stadium enthusiasts with the largest crowd squeezed in this season being 24,012. On average, they have drawn 22,300 fans to regular-season home games in Auckland this year.

The Warriors last week made it clear they wanted to stay at Mt Smart despite the prospect of a larger crowd at Eden Park.

"I get that sometimes business gets in the way with ticket sales and money made but from a player's perspective, we didn't work this hard to warrant a home playoff game to be played at Eden Park," Shaun Johnson said at the time.

"There's no place like this place and I've said that a million times over."

Despite the passionate defence, Abdo said they would talk to the club about a move.

"If the Warriors are going to host a game much deeper into the finals, we'll have a discussion with them in due course," Abdo said.

"At this stage, the default position is that they'll be playing at Mt Smart."

Working in the NRL's favour is the fact that there also happens to be no NPC action at Eden Park during the weekends the Warriors would potentially need it, with Auckland taking their September 16 game against Waikato to Pakuranga United Rugby Club and no game scheduled the following week.

Stats aren't as positive though with the Warriors 7-2 this season at Mt Smart but in their six previous ventures to Eden Park, they've only ever won there once.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

