League
1News

Mt Smart or Eden Park? Warriors clear on preferred playoff venue

5:03pm
Mt Smart Stadium.

Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have made it crystal clear to higher-ups where they'd prefer to play a potential home playoff game this year - and it isn't the one the NRL reportedly wants.

The Warriors could seal a top-four finish this weekend with a win over the lowly Dragons at Mt Smart Stadium - a spot that would then allow them a match at home in the second playoff if the were to lose their qualifying playoff against the high-flying Broncos or Panthers first up.

With their impressive form this season and third place on the NRL ladder, reports have surfaced over a potential shift from their usual home venue at Mt Smart to rugby's spiritual home across town at Eden Park where capacity is doubled.

In fact, capacity is a key factor, with the NRL preferring venues to have a minimum capacity of 25,000 once the playoffs reach the second round. Coincidentally perhaps, it's the NRL who takes all revenue from finals games instead of the home club.

While the Warriors have been the hottest ticket in Auckland recently with consistent sellout games, the largest crowd they've managed to squeeze into Mt Smart has been 24,012.

It also happens that there's no NPC action at Eden Park the weekend the Warriors would potentially need it, with Auckland taking their September 15 game against Waikato to Pakuranga United Rugby Club.

Tohu Harris runs on to the field at Mt Smart Stadium while fans watch on.

Tohu Harris runs on to the field at Mt Smart Stadium while fans watch on. (Source: Photosport)

Despite the stars aligning for Eden Park, Warriors star Shaun Johnson said he would "100 percent" be disappointed if the potential playoff was taken away from Mt Smart.

"I get that sometimes business gets in the way with ticket sales and money made but from a player's perspective, we didn't work this hard to warrant a home playoff game to be played at Eden Park," Johnson said.

"There's no place like this place and I've said that a million times over."

Statistics back Johnson's feelings. The Warriors are 6-2 this season at Mt Smart having taken home games to other parts of the country but in their six previous ventures to Eden Park, they've only ever won there once.

Coach Andrew Webster echoed his star playmaker's thoughts, saying Mt Smart was just an "awesome place" to play.

"I'm not a politics guy - I'll play where they tell me to play - but I've got a preference and you've just got to look at Mt Smart, it's unbelievable," Webster added.

"If we went to Eden Park, the only good thing I'd say about that is that more Kiwi fans would get to watch us live.

"There's always a positive."

LeagueWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Shaun Johnson 'absorbing' noise in pursuit of Dally M, NRL title

Shaun Johnson 'absorbing' noise in pursuit of Dally M, NRL title

The Warriors star said he isn't shying away from all the conversations around his play but is making sure he's only engaging with the right stuff.

3:23pm

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

The NRL has stood by its decision not to award Manly a potentially game-winning penalty for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's hit on Reuben Garrick on Friday night.

Tue, Aug 22

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Manly coach 'pissed off' over late call in loss to Warriors

Sat, Aug 19

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Warriors' winning ways continue in thriller against Sea Eagles

Fri, Aug 18

Red-hot Warriors star Shaun Johnson in line for Kiwis recall

Red-hot Warriors star Shaun Johnson in line for Kiwis recall

Thu, Aug 17

Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

Warriors focus on mental game as playoffs loom

Sun, Aug 13

0:59

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

23 mins ago

Cannabis use a growing medicinal trend in NZ's rugby ranks

2:41

Cannabis use a growing medicinal trend in NZ's rugby ranks

45 mins ago

Nelson's public disabled facilities a 'letdown' for community

Nelson's public disabled facilities a 'letdown' for community

6:35pm

Ski field company sentenced over 2018 bus crash that killed girl

2:41

Ski field company sentenced over 2018 bus crash that killed girl

6:14pm

Toddler dies after being left in hot van amid scorching US heat

Toddler dies after being left in hot van amid scorching US heat

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Barrymore was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp at a panel discussion when the interruption occurred.

10:41am

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

9:49am

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

The Weeknd to play at Auckland's Eden Park

Tue, Aug 22