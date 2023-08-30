Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli wins junior world title

Wanaka's Lucia Georgalli is leading the charge for the next generation of New Zealand snow sport athletes, winning gold in the Junior Park and Pipe World Championship Snowboard Slopestyle finals at Cardrona today.

The 16-year-old grew up 30 minutes away from the slopes of Cardrona, but now stands atop of the mountain, bagging her first Junior World Championship crown.

Georgalli made a huge statement in her first run, impressing judges with a score of 85.25.

It ended up being a celebratory second run with none of the 11 other snowboarders from around the world coming close to the Kiwi's score.

Without any pressure, Georgalli went for it in her final run, pulling off a competition-high score of 91.00.

Italy's Fanny Piantanida Chiesa finished second with a score of 77.25 while Australian Ally Hickman won bronze with 66.50.

Georgalli's breakthrough win secures her qualification for the Youth Olympic Games in South Korea next year and also earns an automatic spot at the World Cup events.