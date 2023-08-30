Other Sport
1News

Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli wins junior world title

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
56 mins ago
Lucia Georgalli competes in qualifying at the FIS Park & Pipe Junior World Championships 2023 at Cardrona.

Lucia Georgalli competes in qualifying at the FIS Park & Pipe Junior World Championships 2023 at Cardrona. (Source: Photosport)

Wanaka's Lucia Georgalli is leading the charge for the next generation of New Zealand snow sport athletes, winning gold in the Junior Park and Pipe World Championship Snowboard Slopestyle finals at Cardrona today.

The 16-year-old grew up 30 minutes away from the slopes of Cardrona, but now stands atop of the mountain, bagging her first Junior World Championship crown.

Georgalli made a huge statement in her first run, impressing judges with a score of 85.25.

It ended up being a celebratory second run with none of the 11 other snowboarders from around the world coming close to the Kiwi's score.

READ MORE: Future Winter Olympic stars descend on Wanaka

Without any pressure, Georgalli went for it in her final run, pulling off a competition-high score of 91.00.

Italy's Fanny Piantanida Chiesa finished second with a score of 77.25 while Australian Ally Hickman won bronze with 66.50.

Georgalli's breakthrough win secures her qualification for the Youth Olympic Games in South Korea next year and also earns an automatic spot at the World Cup events.

Other Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

'At the peak of her powers' - Carrington's domination continues

'At the peak of her powers' - Carrington's domination continues

Dame Lisa Carrington wins again as Canoe Racing NZ bosses signal she may be at her career best.

Mon, Aug 28

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

Dame Lisa Carrington and K4 crew win gold at world championships

Carrington along with Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan became the first K4 team from New Zealand - male or female - to win a world title.

Sat, Aug 26

1:01

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

Fri, Aug 25

0:40

Watch: Pole vaulters embrace after sharing world champs gold

Watch: Pole vaulters embrace after sharing world champs gold

Thu, Aug 24

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Wed, Aug 23

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

Wed, Aug 23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

BREAKING

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

Joint teams from police, health to attend mental health 111 callouts

30 mins ago

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

Police officer used 'unreasonable force' on woman who bit him

33 mins ago

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

5:06

Police want to identify man on CCTV after midwifery student assault

37 mins ago

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

56 mins ago

Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli wins junior world title

Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli wins junior world title

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

37 mins ago

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

3:16pm

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28