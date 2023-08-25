Future Winter Olympic stars descend on Wanaka

Wanaka is home to many of our current winter athletes but for the next few weeks, it’ll be the base of the future superstars of the Winter Olympics.

The New Zealand team of 23 is our biggest ever, confirming the developing depth. But don’t be fooled by their junior tagline, athletes on the start lists include world champions and Olympians.

The competition is going to be fierce on Cardrona’s slopes. Not only are athletes fighting for junior world championship silverware but also Youth Olympic qualification, and this will be their only chance to secure a spot for the Games in South Korea next year.

“That would just be so cool," said Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli.

it's the youth Olympics and that's pretty big!!”

The 16-year-old will be coming up against British rising star Mia Brookes, who is the current World Champion in the Women’s Slopestyle.

It would be so cool to beat her, said Georgalli.

That would just be insane.”

But above average temperatures and below average snow fall has made preparation tough for the New Zealand team.

We've just been training for this comp the last week pretty much said Georgalli.

I definitely thought i would have more time on the course than everyone coming here.”

Adding to the blow the Park and Pipe Junior championships will feature the park event but for the first time in the competitions 26-year history the half-pipe is cancelled because there isn’t enough snow to build it.

That’s left many athletes without an event to compete in. Including Cardrona’s very own Gustav Legnavsky, the current Junior world Champion who was looking to defend his title on home soil.

“It's changed the start of the season for us quite a lot said fellow kiwi free skier Luke Harrold.

instead of putting a lot of effort into training for halfpipe we've had to put a lot more effort into the slope and it's cut out one of the events we were really happy to do so it's not great.”

Fortunately for Harrold he has skills away from the halfpipe, he’s also impressive in the Slopestyle event. The 15-year-old came away with silver at the World Rookie Slopestyle event this march.

“I've put a little bit more pressure on myself just cos it's on home soil and I’m really excited for it.”

Local families are excited to watch too.

“My mum is definitely going to come up said Georgalli

It will be pretty cool to see them come up there cos they don't usually come up and watch”

Who would want to miss the next generation of snow sport stars in action.