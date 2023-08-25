Other Sport
1News

Future Winter Olympic stars descend on Wanaka

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
7:50pm

Wanaka is home to many of our current winter athletes but for the next few weeks, it’ll be the base of the future superstars of the Winter Olympics.

The New Zealand team of 23 is our biggest ever, confirming the developing depth. But don’t be fooled by their junior tagline, athletes on the start lists include world champions and Olympians.

The competition is going to be fierce on Cardrona’s slopes. Not only are athletes fighting for junior world championship silverware but also Youth Olympic qualification, and this will be their only chance to secure a spot for the Games in South Korea next year.

“That would just be so cool," said Kiwi snowboarder Lucia Georgalli.

it's the youth Olympics and that's pretty big!!”

The 16-year-old will be coming up against British rising star Mia Brookes, who is the current World Champion in the Women’s Slopestyle.

It would be so cool to beat her, said Georgalli.

That would just be insane.”

But above average temperatures and below average snow fall has made preparation tough for the New Zealand team.

We've just been training for this comp the last week pretty much said Georgalli.

I definitely thought i would have more time on the course than everyone coming here.”

Adding to the blow the Park and Pipe Junior championships will feature the park event but for the first time in the competitions 26-year history the half-pipe is cancelled because there isn’t enough snow to build it.

That’s left many athletes without an event to compete in. Including Cardrona’s very own Gustav Legnavsky, the current Junior world Champion who was looking to defend his title on home soil.

“It's changed the start of the season for us quite a lot said fellow kiwi free skier Luke Harrold.

instead of putting a lot of effort into training for halfpipe we've had to put a lot more effort into the slope and it's cut out one of the events we were really happy to do so it's not great.”

Fortunately for Harrold he has skills away from the halfpipe, he’s also impressive in the Slopestyle event. The 15-year-old came away with silver at the World Rookie Slopestyle event this march.

“I've put a little bit more pressure on myself just cos it's on home soil and I’m really excited for it.”

Local families are excited to watch too.

“My mum is definitely going to come up said Georgalli

It will be pretty cool to see them come up there cos they don't usually come up and watch”

Who would want to miss the next generation of snow sport stars in action.

Other Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

From falling out of a tree at 14 to becoming a Speed Climbing World Champion four years later, Julian David's now lining up the Olympics.

30 mins ago

0:40

Watch: Pole vaulters embrace after sharing world champs gold

Watch: Pole vaulters embrace after sharing world champs gold

Rivals Nina Kennedy and Katie Moon battled for over two hours in Budapest looking for a winner until they found out they could do something even more special.

Thu, Aug 24

0:30

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Beamish 'stoked' with steeplechase result at world champs

Wed, Aug 23

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

'It's the right decision' - Kara-France withdraws from UFC 293

Wed, Aug 23

Former surfski world champ making waves in NZ canoe sprint team

Former surfski world champ making waves in NZ canoe sprint team

Tue, Aug 22

1:55

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

Tue, Aug 22

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

The story behind how Stockholm Syndrome got its name

The story behind how Stockholm Syndrome got its name

30 mins ago

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

0:40

Tauranga teen wins speed climbing world title

50 mins ago

'Don't have a right to dream' - Teen overstayer faces life of uncertainty

'Don't have a right to dream' - Teen overstayer faces life of uncertainty

8:40pm

Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

2:03

Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

8:20pm

9-year-old cancer survivor to live Rugby World Cup dream

4:06

9-year-old cancer survivor to live Rugby World Cup dream

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

6:55pm

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

The video shows the baby being passed between different people in the crowd before making its way to Flo Rida, who holds the infant while singing and passes him the microphone.

5:30pm

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

9:37am

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

9:14am

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am