Politics
1News

Katie Bradford: Foreign buyers, inflation key challenges from National tax plan

By Katie Bradford, Business/Kaipakihi Correspondent
5:08pm

(Source: 1News)

Analysis: "Show me the money" called John Key to Phil Goff during the heat of the 2011 election campaign.

Wednesday was National's turn to show the money.

And they did. Politically, National did what it was under pressure to do.

Find savings. Come up with new sources of revenue. Make sure it adds up. Throw out some lollies while ensuring it didn’t look overly irresponsible with the treats.

It can now largely brush aside criticism of tax cuts for the wealthy by capping the cash those in the higher tax brackets will receive.

Adjusting tax brackets for inflation was a no-brainer. It needed to happen to help people simply break even.

A tax on online gambling also makes sense and has long been called for. But it will be difficult to manage and comes with potential fishhooks.

In a cost of living crisis, the key question is what it'll mean for inflation.

Any extra cash in the back pocket can be inflationary, assuming people spend not save.

For those struggling to put food on the table, that $20 a fortnight will be swallowed up in those eye-wateringly expensive grocery shops.

National said any inflationary impact will be balanced out by cuts and savings in other areas. Labour could argue it’s done the same with the $4 billion in savings it magicked up this week.

But it’s the lifting of the foreign buyer ban that may create headaches for National.

There’s an assumption cashed-up foreign buyers are eagerly waiting to snap up a Grey Lynn villa or a Wānaka estate.

If we see a flood of buyers, it’ll heat the housing market up. Much of the domestic inflationary pressures come from various aspects of the housing sector.

Middle New Zealand – those National seek to help - will be the ones who suffer if the housing market heats up too quickly.

Throw in the reduction of the brightline test and restoring interest deductibility for landlords and interest in the housing market just warmed up.

But that assumption may be wrong. Many of the problems facing our economy are mirrored globally – inflation, soaring interest rates, recession fears, rising unemployment.

And China is in a precarious state. If those buyers don’t appear, that 15% tax on a $2 million home disappears. And instead, holes will start to appear in National’s forecast tax take.

National did what it promised to do.

But with a very quickly changing global and domestic economic situation, all that modelling could be quickly thrown out the window. And that’s an issue whoever holds the finance portfolio post October 14 may face.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and AnalysisEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Girl attacked outside Rotorua library, mayor calls for more police

Girl attacked outside Rotorua library, mayor calls for more police

Tania Tapsell said the city was already behind in police numbers, considering it had one of the highest crime rates in the country.

4:38pm

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

Half-price transport for under-25s would also be on the chopping block under National's tax plan.

3:54pm

4:18

Full video: Politicans head to question time after Nats release tax plan

Full video: Politicans head to question time after Nats release tax plan

2:18pm

Robertson slams 'voodoo costings' in National tax plan

Robertson slams 'voodoo costings' in National tax plan

1:44pm

4:42

Full video: Luxon and Willis outline National’s election tax policy

Full video: Luxon and Willis outline National’s election tax policy

10:25am

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

8:17am

9:00

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

25 mins ago

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

47 mins ago

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

5:34pm

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

5:14pm

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28