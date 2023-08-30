Politics
1News

National to can Govt's public transport youth discounts if elected

3:54pm

National says it wants to revoke funding for free public transport for children under its tax plan, while also effectively doubling the price of fares for youth under 25.

The policy plan, announced today, would see the Government's array of Budget 2023 fare subsidies reprioritised for other initiatives if the opposition party wins the election.

National suggested the "Community Connect" programme of youth fare discounts — first introduced by the Government in July — was "badly designed and difficult to implement".

National leader Christopher Luxon speaks to media after the release of the Government's 2023 Budget.

National leader Christopher Luxon speaks to media after the release of the Government's 2023 Budget. (Source: 1News)

The party's plan read: "National will end funding for Labour’s 'Community Connect' programme of additional public transport subsidies in Budget 2023, which was badly designed and difficult to implement nationwide."

At Budget 2023 in May, the Government announced it would permanently axe fares for those under 13 and keep half-price discounts for young people aged 13 to 24.

The new initiative came after a temporary half-price discount for all passengers came to an end. The Government first introduced the discounts as a cost-of-living measure last year, alongside fuel tax and road user charge subsidies.

Community Services Card holders had also been given permanent half-price transport fares under an initiative announced at Budget 2022.

National's deputy leader Nicola Willis said today that her party still wanted to see tertiary and other long-standing concessions continue.

"We want to see students and others continue to get discounted fares, as has long been the case," she told Newshub.

Outside of rush hour, SuperGold card holders have had access to free public transport since 2008, whilst tertiary students can typically access specific discounts depending on what council and operator is running their bus, train, or ferry service.

But Willis said there is "not good evidence" that the Government's recently-introduced programme of additional fare discounts was necessary.

"There is not good evidence that this is a major barrier to public transport use. We prefer to give people the money direct into their bank accounts so they can make choices about what they spend it on," she told Newshub.

Additionally, National's tax plan stated: "Some regional councils have struggled to screen passengers for age, meaning the rollout of the policy has not proceeded as planned."

Announced in May, the Government's initiative for permanent half-price transport for youth was set to begin from July whilst budgeted to cost $327 million over four years.

But the change, enacted with only a month and a half of warning, caught out some local councils which struggled to make the change in time.

Notably, Wellington public transport users still aren't able to use the new fares, with a roll-out through the city's Snapper card happening on September 1. Other councils like Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin successfully made the change on July 1.

The plan to revoke the subsidies has been slammed by the Greens, who have been advocating for all fares to be removed from public transport.

Co-leader James Shaw said: "There is an inherent cruelty baked into National’s plan.

"'[T]hey want to double the price of public transport for people on low incomes or with a disability to help pay for tax cuts that benefit high-income people the most."

The Government's fare subsidies programme also included half-price fares for people using total mobility services, which are intended for Kiwis with mobility impairments.

In its new policy, National has promised tax relief for the "squeezed middle".

The party's tax plan would cost $14.6 billion over four years and be funded by four tax changes, along with other "reprioritisations" and "savings".

New ZealandTransportPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Katie Bradford: Foreign buyers, inflation key challenges from National tax plan

Katie Bradford: Foreign buyers, inflation key challenges from National tax plan

National did what it promised to do in today's tax announcement, but there are two main hurdles to overcome should the party get to put them into practice.

5:08pm

Girl attacked outside Rotorua library, mayor calls for more police

Girl attacked outside Rotorua library, mayor calls for more police

Tania Tapsell said the city was already behind in police numbers, considering it had one of the highest crime rates in the country.

4:38pm

Full video: Politicans head to question time after Nats release tax plan

Full video: Politicans head to question time after Nats release tax plan

2:18pm

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

National's tax plan: 'Help on the way' for 'squeezed middle' - Luxon

8:17am

9:00

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

Historic riverboat to sail once again on Whanganui River

9:00pm

Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

Fair Go's guide to buying a road-worthy car, not an expensive mistake

7:52pm

3:31

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

US TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on robberies

26 mins ago

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

France determined to fulfil rugby destiny at World Cup

49 mins ago

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

KiwiSaver funds invested in 'harmful' companies hits record high

5:34pm

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

Airline to test adult-only zone without babies and kids

5:14pm

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

OlyWhites take another step to Paris with wet win over Fiji

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

Royals didn't want Meghan Markle using word 'poppycock' in Suits

The creator of the popular Netflix Suits series has also revealed that the royal family obtained unfilmed Suits scripts.

11:50am

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

Womad 2024: Ziggy Marley announced as first headline act

The organisers said it was significant to be able to announce such a recognisable name so early in the festival schedule.

9:02am

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

Elvis Presley's gun fetches almost $300k at auction

8:04am

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Meghan Markle believes Harry could become a Hollywood actor

Tue, Aug 29

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Mon, Aug 28