New Zealand
1News

Food inflation slows - but prices still 9.6% higher than last year

12:02pm
Food price increase.

Food price increase. (Source: 1News)

New figures reveal food inflation remains high as many Kiwis struggle with the cost of living.

Monthly food prices fell 0.5% in July compared with June, Stats NZ said today — and after adjusting for seasonal effects, they were down 1.1%, with fruit and vegetable prices contributing the most to the monthly fall.

But food prices remained 9.6% higher last month than they were in July last year.

"While prices for fruit and vegetables fell 4.1% in the month, they are 6.2% more expensive than this time last year," Stats NZ's James Mitchell said, comparing the overall annual increase to 2008 and 2011.

The year-on-year rise was due to increases across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures, the agency said.

Grocery food prices were the biggest driver with an 11.9% increase.

Other key factors were restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increasing 8.9%; meat, poultry, and fish prices increasing 9.3%; fruit and vegetables prices increasing 6.2%; and non-alcoholic beverage prices increasing 9.1%.

"Increasing prices for fresh eggs, potato crisps, and six-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food," Mitchell said.

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sample reveals half of beneficiaries paid wrongly by MSD

Sample reveals half of beneficiaries paid wrongly by MSD

The Ministry of Social Development has discovered it is failing to pay almost half of beneficiaries the right amount.

12:39pm

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

Marketing expert weighs in on McDonald's app deals controversy

Users of the popular McDonald's app called out the fast food giant after noticing some customers were getting cheaper "deals" than others.

7:20pm

4:12

Fake meat less healthy than traditional vegetarian food - study

Fake meat less healthy than traditional vegetarian food - study

5:30pm

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

Zespri Kiwifruit recalled in US after listeria found in testing

Thu, Aug 10

2:06

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

Wed, Aug 9

2:05

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

Limited edition NZ honey for sale with eye-watering $2500 price tag

Wed, Aug 9

5:55

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Lack of fuel hampered search for survivors of Enchanter capsize tragedy

Lack of fuel hampered search for survivors of Enchanter capsize tragedy

20 mins ago

Crown argues anger, need for control caused Dickason to kill girls

Crown argues anger, need for control caused Dickason to kill girls

31 mins ago

Up to 3 years prison for owning rainbow pride Swatch in Malaysia

Up to 3 years prison for owning rainbow pride Swatch in Malaysia

49 mins ago

Pregnant Brisbane woman threatened with chainsaw, blowtorch

Pregnant Brisbane woman threatened with chainsaw, blowtorch

1:22pm

Maui fires: Wayne Brown makes appeal for 'favourite town outside NZ'

Maui fires: Wayne Brown makes appeal for 'favourite town outside NZ'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi 6ix 9ine arrested over missed court date

Tekashi received three traffic tickets after being pulled over by police in June for driving over the speed limit.

11:14am

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

The glittering event - which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on 18 September.

9:42am

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

Jackass star Bam Margera arrested again after drunken argument

9:12am

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

Teen influencer Lil Tay alive, claims social media hacked

6:52am

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

If you ever wanted to star in Hamilton, you now can - on Roblox

5:00am