Food inflation slows - but prices still 9.6% higher than last year

New figures reveal food inflation remains high as many Kiwis struggle with the cost of living.

Monthly food prices fell 0.5% in July compared with June, Stats NZ said today — and after adjusting for seasonal effects, they were down 1.1%, with fruit and vegetable prices contributing the most to the monthly fall.

But food prices remained 9.6% higher last month than they were in July last year.

"While prices for fruit and vegetables fell 4.1% in the month, they are 6.2% more expensive than this time last year," Stats NZ's James Mitchell said, comparing the overall annual increase to 2008 and 2011.

The year-on-year rise was due to increases across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures, the agency said.

Grocery food prices were the biggest driver with an 11.9% increase.

Other key factors were restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increasing 8.9%; meat, poultry, and fish prices increasing 9.3%; fruit and vegetables prices increasing 6.2%; and non-alcoholic beverage prices increasing 9.1%.

"Increasing prices for fresh eggs, potato crisps, and six-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food," Mitchell said.