Business
1News

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

54 mins ago

Robberies and assaults increased at supermarkets run by Foodstuffs across the North Island between May and July 2023, up nearly 60% on the same period last year.

Nearly 4000 incidents have been recorded in that three month period this year at Pak’n’Save, New World and Four Square stores.

That’s up nearly 19% on the last quarter.

Foodstuffs said most concerning is the rise in assaults, with 54 separate attacks in the last quarter, mostly on staff.

In a video released by Foodstuffs, a man tried to leave a store with two bags filled with nine legs of lamb worth around $450.

When the bags were taken off him, he was seen to be carrying a screwdriver.

The man in the hat allegedly tried to steal nine legs of lamb while armed with a screwdriver.

The man in the hat allegedly tried to steal nine legs of lamb while armed with a screwdriver. (Source: Supplied)

Another incident saw a man trying to steal a trolley full of tinned corn beef and mayonnaise, while a third saw a man assault a security guard while trying to leave with a basket full of items.

"Our frontline staff are continuing to be confronted by the worst of it," said Chris Quin, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island.

"We’re now seeing on average four assaults every week, with five of our people having to take time off work after being physically injured by this violent behaviour. It’s utterly unacceptable."

Foodstuffs was working on a framework to trial facial recognition technology, in a bid to assess whether recidivist offending can be reduced.

Quin had met with Government ministers and opposition MPs, public servants, police, the National Retail Investigation Support Unit and industry working groups on ways to deal with the issue.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeBusinessFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

Rail protesters resumed action this morning, with one woman trapping her hand to SH1 in Kilbirnie with a concrete-like substance.

10:19am

0:33

Fast-growing fried chicken brand coming to NZ

Fast-growing fried chicken brand coming to NZ

Nene Chicken - which means Yes Yes Chicken - has 1100 stores worldwide.

9:40am

Business profits strongly contributed to recent rising costs - study

Business profits strongly contributed to recent rising costs - study

5:00am

Why a fifth of Kiwis are missing out on free Kiwisaver funds

Why a fifth of Kiwis are missing out on free Kiwisaver funds

8:42pm

KFC, Pizza Hut operator's profits slump more than 85%

KFC, Pizza Hut operator's profits slump more than 85%

6:04pm

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

Iconic Edmonds cookbook translated into Māori

5:24pm

2:28

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

0:36

Chopper crashes into Florida apartment killing fire captain, resident

27 mins ago

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

0:56

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

43 mins ago

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

Your Vote 2023: Five debates and election night coverage

54 mins ago

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

0:27

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

58 mins ago

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

Williamson has 'every chance' to make World Cup squad - Stead

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27