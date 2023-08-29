Aus man jailed for raping masked intruder in home

A Melbourne man who overpowered and raped an intruder will spend at least four years in prison.

Klay Holland, 32, faced the Supreme Court of Victoria on Tuesday when he was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of four years and 10 months.

Holland's victim, Shane Cox, had broken into a unit in Melton in Melbourne's west in March 2021 armed with a knife and wearing a mask.

He had asked for money and drugs, and was allegedly linked to others who had gone to the home to stand over a resident.

Cox, 36, who was high on methylamphetamine, was overpowered by Holland who was a guest at the home.

Cox was beaten with a baseball bat and was incapacitated on the floor, where Holland then raped him.

(Source: 1News)

His body was found at the scene under a pile of blankets a day later by police, who arrived at the property on an unrelated matter.

He was hogtied, his mouth was duct taped and his pants were pulled down to his upper thighs.

In March, a jury convicted Holland of one charge of rape, but he was found not guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Christopher Beale described Holland's offending as premeditated and particularly humiliating.

"Your rape of Mr Cox was a callous, degrading and humiliating act of retribution," Justice Beale said.

Holland's mental impairment, time in prison during the pandemic and separation from his three young children were all taken into consideration for sentencing.