New Zealand
1News

Auckland man jailed for range of child sexual abuse crimes

35 mins ago
Person holding on to jail cell bars.

Person holding on to jail cell bars. (Source: istock.com)

An Auckland man has been jailed for a range of child sexual abuse crimes.

Customs today said the 39-year-old was found guilty of 16 charges of possessing, importing, exporting, distributing and making objectionable materials. He appeared in court yesterday where he received a four year 10 month jail sentence.

It came after overseas law enforcement alerted Customs to a New Zealander's illegal online activity that involved sharing child sexual exploitation images and videos on overseas-based cloud and social media platforms.

A search warrant was then carried out at the man's Central Auckland address.

"Onsite forensic screening confirmed the man's email addresses were being used to share child sexual abuse materials online," Customs said.

"He also had a recording of the Christchurch Mosque Attack livestream."

Any publication that promotes or supports the exploitation of children for sexual purposes is deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

Objectionable publications are also prohibited from import or export under the Customs and Excise Act 2018. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Erratic' Auckland driver arrested, knives, cannabis found

'Erratic' Auckland driver arrested, knives, cannabis found

It comes after the 18-year-old failed to stop when signalled by officers, resulting in a pursuit across the North Shore.

1:23pm

Luxon's encounter with man on fence immortalised with memes

Luxon's encounter with man on fence immortalised with memes

Karl Mokaraka's interruption of the National leader's news conference has lit up social media.

12:10pm

0:44

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

Govt wants ban on bottom trawling for most of Hauraki Gulf marine park

11:09am

0:56

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

Watch: Man tries to steal 9 legs of lamb as supermarket crime rises

10:42am

0:27

Airport proposal: Public declaration a 'dream come true'

Airport proposal: Public declaration a 'dream come true'

10:31am

4:19

Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

Tools used to free woman who stuck hand to Wellington road

10:19am

0:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

All Blacks slide down world rankings after South Africa loss

0:53

All Blacks slide down world rankings after South Africa loss

16 mins ago

Painting by Christchurch artist sells for 'astonishing' price

2:02

Painting by Christchurch artist sells for 'astonishing' price

35 mins ago

Auckland man jailed for range of child sexual abuse crimes

Auckland man jailed for range of child sexual abuse crimes

52 mins ago

Mystery as carved skull appears at South Taranaki beach

Mystery as carved skull appears at South Taranaki beach

1:23pm

'Erratic' Auckland driver arrested, knives, cannabis found

'Erratic' Auckland driver arrested, knives, cannabis found

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

Former Hannah Montana star arrested over bag of chips row

He failed to pay for a packet of potato chips which he opened and started eating and then became belligerent with staff when they asked him to hand over cash.

9:15pm

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Pamela Anderson found stalker in her bed wearing famous red swimsuit

Upon seeing Anderson for the first time, the stalker handed her a note which read, "I'm not a lesbian, but I dream of you."

4:15pm

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Sun, Aug 27

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Sun, Aug 27

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

Sun, Aug 27