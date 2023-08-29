Auckland man jailed for range of child sexual abuse crimes

An Auckland man has been jailed for a range of child sexual abuse crimes.

Customs today said the 39-year-old was found guilty of 16 charges of possessing, importing, exporting, distributing and making objectionable materials. He appeared in court yesterday where he received a four year 10 month jail sentence.

It came after overseas law enforcement alerted Customs to a New Zealander's illegal online activity that involved sharing child sexual exploitation images and videos on overseas-based cloud and social media platforms.

A search warrant was then carried out at the man's Central Auckland address.

"Onsite forensic screening confirmed the man's email addresses were being used to share child sexual abuse materials online," Customs said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He also had a recording of the Christchurch Mosque Attack livestream."

Any publication that promotes or supports the exploitation of children for sexual purposes is deemed an objectionable publication under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act 1993.

Objectionable publications are also prohibited from import or export under the Customs and Excise Act 2018. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.