'Erratic' Auckland driver arrested, knives, cannabis found

An 18-year-old man has been charged after allegedly failing to stop for officers, leading them on a pursuit across the North Shore and resulting in not one — but two — crashes.

The incident unfolded after police received a report of a member of the public being chased by a person on Browns Bay Rd, Rothesay Bay.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said officers found the car travelling southbound on East Coast Rd and signalled for the driver to stop.

"The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated," he said.

"The police helicopter Eagle arrived shortly after and observed the vehicle driving at speed along East Coast Road to Wairau Valley."

Sagar said the alleged offender then crashed twice on East Coast Rd, Windsor Park, and Forrest Hill Rd, Forrest Hill, before eventually stopping on Cabello Place in Unsworth Heights.

Police searched the vehicle and found a large knife in the passenger seat footwell, two knives in the boot, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.

"It's extremely fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver's actions," Sagar said.

The 18-year-old man will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of cannabis.