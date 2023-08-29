Airport proposal: Public declaration a 'dream come true'

The woman who was proposed to over Auckland Airport's PA system says it was always her "dream" to be proposed to publicly.

Yashraj Chhabra's proposal to his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, has warmed hearts across the country, with the usually shy Chhabra declaring his love in a very public way.

He asked his girlfriend to marry him over Auckland Airpot's PA system, with their family and friends watching on.

While a public proposal might be some people's worst nightmare, for Shukla, it was a dream come true.

"I'm still floating on cloud nine," she told Breakfast.

"I've always had this public proposal and this childhood fantasy in my brain, and he really made it come true.

"It's a dream come true. I couldn't be more happy."

A fan of Bollywood movies, Shukla said her partner's declaration of love was perfect.

"I've always been into those kinds of Bollywood proposals. I've always been into the idea of love being declared.

"Especially in front of your friends and family."

"I did not see this coming at all," she said.

However, Chhabra said it was different from what she wanted.

"I knew that she would love this proposal. In front of the Eiffel Tower is what she wanted, but I had no time," he said.

"So all I could do is get a print of the Eiffel Tower."