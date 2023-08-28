New Zealand
1News

Watch: Akl man proposes to girlfriend over airport PA system

8:41am

An Auckland man made the ultimate declaration of love to his girlfriend, proposing to her over the airport's PA system.

Yashraj Chhabra, 26, and his girlfriend Riiya Shukla have been in a long-distance relationship between Auckland and Melbourne.

When he decided to propose, Chhabra wanted to make it memorable for his girlfriend, reaching out to the airport so he could catch her off guard.

"She's a hard woman to surprise, and I really wanted to catch her off guard," he said.

The big day took place when Shukla was arriving back in Auckland. As she walked into the arrival hall, the airport played a pre-recorded message over the PA.

The message played with Chhabra saying that "every minute that we have spent together have been the most amazing moments of my life".

"So, I have something really important to ask you.

"Will you marry me?"

As Chhabra read out the statement, his family held up signs reading the same famous four words.

The airport broke out in applause as Chhabra placed the ring on his new fiancée's finger.

"He literally made my dream come true with this beautiful proposal," Shukla said.

The couple plan on having their ceremony in India, followed by a party in Auckland. They then plan on staying in Auckland, together.

Auckland Airport's chief operations officer Chloe Surridge said the airport team was pleased to get in behind the unique proposal.

"As everyone knows, the Auckland Airport arrivals hall is something quite special — it's often a really emotional place and carries a lot of nostalgic memories. We have teary goodbyes, joyful returns and now a successful marriage proposal to add to the list. We've really enjoyed being part of the fun."

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Anxious wait for Muriwai residents left in cyclone devastation

Anxious wait for Muriwai residents left in cyclone devastation

Over the past four months TVNZ's Sunday has stayed alongside shattered residents as they waited for officials to tell them if their homes were safe to return to.

7:38pm

19:30

Staff member assaulted in robbery at Auckland McDonald's overnight

Staff member assaulted in robbery at Auckland McDonald's overnight

Four men entered the Cavendish Drive premises about 3.10am this morning, police said.

Sun, Aug 27

0:34

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Sat, Aug 26

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

Fri, Aug 25

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

Fri, Aug 25

Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

Fri, Aug 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

Australian couple fight for life after Croatia fall

43 mins ago

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

0:33

Perth man, 91, attacked in road rage incident

8:41am

Watch: Akl man proposes to girlfriend over airport PA system

0:34

Watch: Akl man proposes to girlfriend over airport PA system

8:17am

Dame Lisa Carrington remains at the top of Canoe Sprint

Dame Lisa Carrington remains at the top of Canoe Sprint

7:50am

Wallabies crushed by France in final hit-out before World Cup

Wallabies crushed by France in final hit-out before World Cup

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

Meghan Markle could make $1m per post on return to Instagram

The former actress is said to have a handle reserved and ready to go.

9:00pm

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

Iggy Azalea stops Saudi Arabia show after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper was not permitted to finish the show in Saudi Arabia after her latex pants ripped.

5:11pm

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

2:42pm

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Sat, Aug 26

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

Fri, Aug 25