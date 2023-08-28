Watch: Akl man proposes to girlfriend over airport PA system

An Auckland man made the ultimate declaration of love to his girlfriend, proposing to her over the airport's PA system.

Yashraj Chhabra, 26, and his girlfriend Riiya Shukla have been in a long-distance relationship between Auckland and Melbourne.

When he decided to propose, Chhabra wanted to make it memorable for his girlfriend, reaching out to the airport so he could catch her off guard.

"She's a hard woman to surprise, and I really wanted to catch her off guard," he said.

The big day took place when Shukla was arriving back in Auckland. As she walked into the arrival hall, the airport played a pre-recorded message over the PA.

The message played with Chhabra saying that "every minute that we have spent together have been the most amazing moments of my life".

"So, I have something really important to ask you.

"Will you marry me?"

As Chhabra read out the statement, his family held up signs reading the same famous four words.

The airport broke out in applause as Chhabra placed the ring on his new fiancée's finger.

"He literally made my dream come true with this beautiful proposal," Shukla said.

The couple plan on having their ceremony in India, followed by a party in Auckland. They then plan on staying in Auckland, together.

Auckland Airport's chief operations officer Chloe Surridge said the airport team was pleased to get in behind the unique proposal.

"As everyone knows, the Auckland Airport arrivals hall is something quite special — it's often a really emotional place and carries a lot of nostalgic memories. We have teary goodbyes, joyful returns and now a successful marriage proposal to add to the list. We've really enjoyed being part of the fun."