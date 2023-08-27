All Blacks wait to learn Scott Barrett's fate at judicial hearing

The All Blacks will be waiting with bated breath to learn the outcome of lock Scott Barrett's fate at a judicial hearing early next week, as the fallout from their record loss to South Africa continues.

An All Blacks spokesperson has told 1News the hearing will take place on Monday night New Zealand time.

The uncertainty puts the side in a precarious position less than two weeks out from their Rugby World Cup opener, with fellow lock Brodie Retallick already out injured, as is Shannon Frizzel who can cover the second row.

Both are said to be recovering ahead of schedule, but remain on the "unlikely" list for the opener at Stade de France.

If Barrett has to serve a suspension, it would leave Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa'i as the only remaining fit locks in the 33-man World Cup squad, though coach Ian Foster took a pragmatic view the day after the 35-7 mauling at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The facts are he [Barrett] got a first yellow card that wasn't foul play, the second yellow card was a yellow card so it wasn't a red card, so we'll just have to see.

"The judiciary fortunately don't judge things on the reaction of the opposition, they judge things on the facts," he told New Zealand media at their London base.

Foster added that on current information there was no need to make any changes to the World Cup squad, and that Barrett is handling the emotions that come with the situation.

"He's good, he's realistic… They always feel gutted because they want to give their best and Scott's at the top of the tree when it comes to that.

"He's fine, we just go back into process mode now and just try and take the emotion out of it."

In the meantime prop Tyrel Lomax, who came off injured in the first half after suffering a deep gash to the knee, has also been labelled "unlikely" to play against France.

He's received 30 stitches and will wear a brace for several days while he recovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team next head for Germany, where they'll be based for several days for a World Cup build up camp, before arriving at the team's base in Lyon ahead of the tournament kicking off.