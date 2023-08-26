Barrett's World Cup opener in question after red card in humiliating loss

Fears that the All Blacks would pay a high price for their World Cup warm-up game against South Africa at Twickenham have been realised – Scott Barrett’s red card during the 35-7 defeat could lead to a suspension which would rule him out of the opener against France in a fortnight.

As Ian Foster and company survey the wreckage of this humiliating and record defeat by the world champions, there will be worries, too, about tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, who left the field in the first half with a badly gashed knee. Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot also received treatment on a knee issue.

But clearly the major problem for the All Blacks will be how they cope with the potential loss of Barrett for the Test against France in Paris on September 9 after a five-tries-to-one loss which may breathe a little confidence into their rivals ahead of the World Cup.

The previous record margin of victory by the Boks over the All Blacks was 17 points in 1928.

Brodie Retallick has never been in the frame for that opening match due to a knee injury, with the All Blacks likely to pin their hopes on veteran Sam Whitelock and relative rookie Tupou Vaa’i. Josh Lord will play back-up.

Barrett’s red card came via two yellows and while the first was for a relatively benign offence – taking out Boks halfback Faf de Klerk at a ruck while the All Blacks were under a warning for a constant stream of penalties – the second was not.

With the All Blacks finally building momentum near the end of the first half, and earning a penalty advantage, Barrett attempted to clean out a prone Malcolm Marx and succeeded only by connecting with Marx’s head with his shoulder.

It was reckless and unnecessary, but, crucially, ruled only a yellow card offence by the match officials and bunker review committee.

The distinction will play a part in any suspension handed down.

Pieter-Steph du Toit was yellow carded for a high tackle on opposite Sam Cane in the second half but overall the Boks were far more disciplined and composed.

This match was seen by both teams as a crucial part of their World Cup preparations but never reached any great heights as a spectacle in front of a sellout crowd of more than 80,000.

It was dominated by penalties and mistakes but the Boks attacked with far more intelligence. Their outside backs were far more alert to opportunities – the All Blacks, by comparison, were too frantic and pushed unnecessary passes, several of which were intercepted.

They simply couldn't handle the pressure.

Both sides had tries wiped out by the officials – Will Jordan was over for the All Blacks just before halftime but the try was disallowed due to a knock-on by Mark Telea, with Canan Moodie’s long-range effort scrubbed off for offside.

The All Blacks owned the first quarter of their victory over the Boks at Mt Smart Stadium last month but here the tables were turned.

With the All Blacks conceding five penalties in the first 10 minutes, and Barrett and Cane sinbinned within a minute of each other, Foster’s men were pinned inside their own territory and continually on the back foot – saved, it must be said, by their excellent defence.

Prop Tyrel Lomax leaves the pitch with a gashed knee. (Source: Photosport)

Siya Kolisi’s try under the posts after 18 minutes was well deserved given the Boks’ territorial dominance, while Kurt-Lee Arendse intercepted Jordie Barrett’s pass for a try which doubled the Boks’ score.

Any hopes of a comeback for the All Blacks were dashed by Barrett’s red and Malcolm Marx’s converted try after the break which came via a slick attacking lineout.

Bongi Mbonambi’s try from a lineout drive was a testament to the Boks’ physical superiority. Kwagga Smith’s from a similar position added insult to injury.

The All Blacks’ lineout was poor and in the second half their scrum was under constant pressure, with Jordie Barrett filling in at flanker.

After easily winning the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup with four out of four victories until this disaster of a Test for the All Blacks, it is difficult to imagine a worse build-up for them.

Replacement halfback Cam Roigard, who beat two defenders and ran in for a remarkable try from halfway, provided a rare highlight for the All Blacks and showed promising pace and composure.

Wing Mark Telea was occasionally elusive.

Otherwise the All Blacks looked mentally rattled. It doesn’t bode well.

South Africa 35 (Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith tries; Manie Libbok 5 cons)

All Blacks 7 (Cam Roigard try; Richie Mo’unga con)

Halftime: 14-0