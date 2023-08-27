Staff member assaulted in robbery at Auckland McDonald's overnight

Staff at a McDonald's in South Auckland's Papatoetoe were robbed overnight and one was assaulted, police said this morning.

Four men entered the Cavendish Drive premises about 3.10am.

"Four males entered a store armed with tools, assaulting a staff member and taking items," a police spokesperson said.

"The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle.

"The staff member was not seriously injured but was understandably shaken by the incident."

In an earlier statement, police said the group "have stolen some items from staff working in the store".

A scene examination is taking place at the McDonald's this morning.

"Police are working with staff to determine what has occurred," a police spokesperson said.

"The McDonald's has been closed for further police investigation later today.

"Police are following a strong line of enquiry and can reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident."

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We're now assisting police with their investigation, including statements and CCTV.

"Management have already been providing support to staff and have made available our employee assistance programme."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious is urged to call 105.