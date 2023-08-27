New Zealand
1News

Staff member assaulted in robbery at Auckland McDonald's overnight

8:08am
McDonald's.

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

Staff at a McDonald's in South Auckland's Papatoetoe were robbed overnight and one was assaulted, police said this morning.

Four men entered the Cavendish Drive premises about 3.10am.

"Four males entered a store armed with tools, assaulting a staff member and taking items," a police spokesperson said.

"The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle.

"The staff member was not seriously injured but was understandably shaken by the incident."

In an earlier statement, police said the group "have stolen some items from staff working in the store".

A scene examination is taking place at the McDonald's this morning.

"Police are working with staff to determine what has occurred," a police spokesperson said.

"The McDonald's has been closed for further police investigation later today.

"Police are following a strong line of enquiry and can reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident."

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We're now assisting police with their investigation, including statements and CCTV.

"Management have already been providing support to staff and have made available our employee assistance programme."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious is urged to call 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

The person was found unresponsive and later died at the scene, police said.

8 mins ago

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

Community safety meeting being held amid unease over Chch crime

In the wake of real estate agent Yanfei Bao's disappearance, the safety of Asian communities and immigrants in the city has come into question.

3:40pm

0:33

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

Two injured, third wanted after Palmy fleeing driver crash

1:09pm

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

Akl man sentenced after starving horses ate their own faeces

12:12pm

Abbey Caves rāhui could be extended after teen's death

Abbey Caves rāhui could be extended after teen's death

Fri, Aug 25

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Fri, Aug 25

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Ireland given World Cup injury scare during Samoa onslaught

Ireland given World Cup injury scare during Samoa onslaught

8 mins ago

Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

Person dead after 'disorder' reported in Hastings suburb

35 mins ago

Fiji's maiden win over England puts World Cup rivals on notice

Fiji's maiden win over England puts World Cup rivals on notice

52 mins ago

One dead in Northland single-car crash

One dead in Northland single-car crash

9:03am

Fears grow of a second Russian takeover in Ukraine's northeast

Fears grow of a second Russian takeover in Ukraine's northeast

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Rita Ora mistakenly refers to husband Taika Waititi as 'half a Samoan'

Ora made the mistake while trying to convince a part Samoan singer to join her team on The Voice.

2:46pm

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies age 36

The third-generation professional wrestler was suffering from an undisclosed illness and was reportedly on the brink of returning to the ring.

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Watch: Baby goes crowdsurfing at Flo Rida concert

Fri, Aug 25

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Fri, Aug 25

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Fri, Aug 25