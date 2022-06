A McDonald's in South Auckland was left damaged overnight after thieves smashed windows and stole cash.

Cavendish Drive Mcdonalds. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the incident on Cavendish Drive around 2.50am on Saturday.

"Three people had smashed the window of a premises and one presented a firearm at staff.

"They took cash from the till before leaving in a vehicle," police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

A McDonald's spokesperson told 1News the restaurant remains closed while police investigate.