Live: All Blacks vs Springboks, Twickenham Test

Welcome to 1News' live updates of this morning's Test match between the All Blacks and Springboks at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.

6:25am: Anthems

The teams are on the field and are welcomed by big cheers. It's difficult to give a crowd split for this one but make no doubt, there is plenty of pride in both of anthems.

6:20am: Conditions

Twickenham ahead of the Test between the All Blacks and Springboks. (Source: Photosport)

A whopping 82,000 packing themselves into the Home of England Rugby to watch New Zealand and South Africa - how good?! They've got a fair evening forecast to work with - cloudy and around 18 degrees with little wind to worry about. Good conditions for an epic encounter.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time the two great rugby nations have squared off at Twickenham. It also hosted them in 2015 for their Rugby World Cup semi-final clash which the All Blacks came out on top in 20-18. Can we expect another nail-biter?

6:10am: Focused

It's been a lively build-up to today's Test with "Hansengate", the Owen Farrell saga and more but the All Blacks have blocked out all that noise to focus on this match. Here's some of the reports, interviews and analysis from our 1News team looking at this epic contest and the World Cup:

Kieran Read on what he learned about winning World Cups

All Blacks enjoying 'different' build-up to World Cup - Cane

Analysis: All Blacks back 'Slim Reaper' Telea to haunt Springboks

6:00am: Preview

Sam Cane runs into contact against the Springboks. (Source: Photosport)

The World Cup may be just around the corner but All Blacks captain Sam Cane has quashed any talk of it in London, with tomorrow's Test at Twickenham against the Springboks the sole focus of this week.

Tomorrow's match has plenty of anticipation around it, with it being the All Blacks' final match before their World Cup campaign in France next month.

But it's a new experience on multiple fronts for Cane and his side, who in the past have usually played their final hit-out before a World Cup on home soil and against far less challenging opposition.

"It's another opportunity to put on the black jersey and it's going to be a pretty special and unique occasion, playing the Springboks at a sold out Twickenham," he said.

"In the past we've had Tests at home, I think we played Tonga before we headed off to the last World Cup, so as a group we're pretty excited about this challenge in particular and the fact it's only two weeks away from our opening game at the World Cup, it's good timing."

Cane said it was difficult to compare final preparations from this year to 2019 where the team finished third in Japan.

"In 2019, because we had our last Test match in New Zealand, there was that excitement about going to the World Cup but here and now, I can truthfully say all the focus has been here on this week and then some more excitement will build and it will hit home that we're heading to a World Cup when we get to France," he said.

"But right now, it's been good that we're in a different country preparing for a different challenge."

Coach Ian Foster has named a near full-strength side for the contest despite the physicality the Springboks are bound to bring, but Cane said the thought of injuries was just as distant from their minds as the World Cup.

"No thought or talk of holding anything back," he said.

"If you go into games with that mentality, when the margins are so small — five per cent can mean the difference between a win and a loss — there's no point.

"You have to go in all guns blazing and give it everything."

There are a few notable names missing - Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell are the most obvious with injuries - but Foster has also named Dane Coles to start at hooker with Samisoni Taukei'aho providing bench cover, leaving no room for Codie Taylor.

But other than Taylor and the injured duo, Foster appears to have his combinations in place.

“My heart is not in my mouth. It’s a Test match," Foster reiterated this morning in London after injury concerns were raised again.

"Some things are part of the game. If you go in half-hearted and worrying about the consequences those things are almost guaranteed to happen. The same thing is going to happen in the World Cup. You don’t want injuries in any game.

"This is ideal for us. It’s the sort of build up we need to make sure we keep climbing our performance levels.

"The only way to go into this is full throttle."

5:55am: Teams

Richie Mo'unga celebrates his try against South Africa at Mount Smart Stadium in July. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Tupou Vaa’i, 21 Dalton Papali’i, 22 Cam Roigard, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Willie le Roux