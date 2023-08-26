Govt announces residence pathway for Ukraine refugees

The Government has announced a new residence pathway for Ukrainians in New Zealand who have fled Russia's 18-month-long invasion.

Immigration Minister Andrew Little and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta this morning announced the pathway for approximately 1,510 Special Ukraine Visa holders, 720 of which have travelled to New Zealand since March 15, 2022, 340 currently remaining in the country.

“Many of those who sought safety here in New Zealand would never have anticipated being here long term, but as war continues we have a humanitarian obligation to provide certainty to them,” Little said.

The pathway would be open to Special Ukraine Visa holders who arrive in New Zealand before March 15, 2024.

Those applying for residence will need to pay a $1200 residence visa application fee, though will not be charged the immigration levy.

Applicants will only be asked to provide a Limited Medical Certificate, and standard character checks and identity requirements will apply.

They will not need to sit English language tests or have access to suitable funds, and there will be no sponsorship requirements.

Through the Special Ukraine Visa, Ukrainians with close relatives who are New Zealand citizens or residents are permitted to shelter in the country for two years.

Mahuta said the new pathway for Ukranian immigrants "demonstrates Aotearoa New Zealand’s enduring support in a rules-based international system".

“The conflict in Ukraine resonates deeply with us all. In launching this residence pathway, we are honouring our responsibility as global citizens, weaving together the threads of compassion, solidarity, and kaitiakitanga, affirming our commitment to support those affected,” she said.

Little said the Special Ukraine Visa will close to expressions of interest from new applicants after March 15, 2024, exactly two years after it opened.

“Special Ukraine Visa holders who are in New Zealand can continue to apply for subsequent temporary visas under the existing policy, as long as they wish to shelter here, or await the outcome of their residence application," he said.

Application information for the residence category is planned to be published by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) before Christmas.