New Zealand
1News

Ukrainian refugees in NZ call for greater visa certainty

7:20pm

With eight months remaining on temporary visas, Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Aotearoa are calling for greater certainty from the government on their future here.

Since the two-year visa was first introduced in March 2022, over 1500 visas have been granted to Ukrainians with family in New Zealand, 686 of them now living here.

Valeriya and her daughter were among the visa recipients and were able to escape their home country, reuniting with loved ones here.

With tears in her eyes, she told 1News what it meant to be with family and to have escaped the chaos in her country of origin.

"I felt that I'm home because I'm finally with my family and I'm in safety, and it's so valuable," she said.

Valeriya said she had work, colleagues and a routine that was "stolen" from her when Russia began its invasion, and she is not prepared to lose what she has rebuilt once again.

"It feels like I know something, that I have kind of stability and ground under my feet [in New Zealand]."

Immigration Minister Andrew Little met with refugee families this week to discuss visa extensions and pathways to residency.

Little said he is waiting on advice from officials on a solution that he can take to cabinet.

But, there is no time frame on when that could be.

"We know the need of people from Ukraine, many leaving traumatic circumstances," he said.

"We want to do our bit as good global citizens but we need to make sure the rules are fair and balanced."

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandRussia invades UkraineImmigration

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hipkins’ meeting with Zelensky bumped after talks with Biden overrun

Hipkins’ meeting with Zelensky bumped after talks with Biden overrun

The pair did manage to catch a brief moment in a corridor as Chris Hipkins rushed from the NATO summit to catch a flight.

Thu, Jul 13

4:04

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

The acting prime minister says Immigration New Zealand "clearly" didn't take into consideration the apology.

Tue, Jul 11

8:07

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

Independent review floats dawn raids ban

Mon, Jul 10

3:52

More migrant workers left jobless after paying for work visas

More migrant workers left jobless after paying for work visas

Tue, Jul 4

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Over 6300 healthcare workers join NZ's workforce - Little

Tue, Jul 4

2:38

Ukrainian Kiwis focus invasion relief efforts on children

Ukrainian Kiwis focus invasion relief efforts on children

Thu, Jun 29

2:20

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Education watchdog calls for clear leadership pathway for new principals

2:30

Education watchdog calls for clear leadership pathway for new principals

29 mins ago

All Blacks claim resounding win over Springboks at Mt Smart

All Blacks claim resounding win over Springboks at Mt Smart

39 mins ago

Two tickets share $1m Lotto First Division prize

Two tickets share $1m Lotto First Division prize

8:30pm

Auckland schoolboy heading to LA to work with Capitol Records

2:49

Auckland schoolboy heading to LA to work with Capitol Records

7:58pm

'Glimmer of hope' for NSW community after wedding bus crash

'Glimmer of hope' for NSW community after wedding bus crash

7:53pm

Shaun and Kayla Johnson welcome 'little Matariki baby'

Shaun and Kayla Johnson welcome 'little Matariki baby'
1
2
3
4
5
6