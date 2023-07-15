Ukrainian refugees in NZ call for greater visa certainty

With eight months remaining on temporary visas, Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Aotearoa are calling for greater certainty from the government on their future here.

Since the two-year visa was first introduced in March 2022, over 1500 visas have been granted to Ukrainians with family in New Zealand, 686 of them now living here.

Valeriya and her daughter were among the visa recipients and were able to escape their home country, reuniting with loved ones here.

With tears in her eyes, she told 1News what it meant to be with family and to have escaped the chaos in her country of origin.

" I felt that I'm home because I'm finally with my family and I'm in safety, and it's so valuable," she said.

Valeriya said she had work, colleagues and a routine that was "stolen" from her when Russia began its invasion, and she is not prepared to lose what she has rebuilt once again.

"It feels like I know something, that I have kind of stability and ground under my feet [in New Zealand]."

Immigration Minister Andrew Little met with refugee families this week to discuss visa extensions and pathways to residency.

Little said he is waiting on advice from officials on a solution that he can take to cabinet.

But, there is no time frame on when that could be.

"We know the need of people from Ukraine, many leaving traumatic circumstances," he said.

"We want to do our bit as good global citizens but we need to make sure the rules are fair and balanced."

