Ukrainian refugees in NZ call for greater visa certainty

With eight months remaining on temporary visas, Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Aotearoa are calling for greater certainty from the government on their future here.
Since the two-year visa was first introduced in March 2022, over 1500 visas have been granted to Ukrainians with family in New Zealand, 686 of them now living here.
Valeriya and her daughter were among the visa recipients and were able to escape their home country, reuniting with loved ones here.
"
Valeriya
Immigration Minister Andrew Little met with refugee families this week to discuss visa extensions and pathways to residency.
Little said he is waiting on advice from officials on a solution that he can take to cabinet.
But, there is no time frame on when that could be.
Watch the full story in the video above.
SHARE ME