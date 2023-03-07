Mum says bullied Waimea College student missed 6 weeks of school

A mother of a student who says he was bullied at Waimea College, near Nelson, has described his harrowing experience which she says has seen him miss at least six weeks of school.

Sharona Stanton contacted 1News following reports of an attack on another student at the school in February, which was also filmed.

Mike Harvey said the attack at Waimea College took place on February 20 and came after numerous online threats. His son stayed in the toilet after a group of boys outside threatened to beat him up.

He eventually emerged and told his father he'd decided to unlock the door and "take the beating" in the hope that if he did they'd leave him alone.

The incident, filmed by onlookers, shows the boy being punched in the head several times, with some cheering as they looked on. 1News has chosen not to reveal the footage.

Stanton said her son was also physically attacked in the toilets at Waimea College in October last year.

“They wanted something from my son and they ended up dragging him to the ground and the one kid started kicking him in the back several times,” Stanton said.

She said the school didn’t know about the incident until she reported it.

“My son was too scared to discuss what had happened, because it can make the bullies worse."

She said she was told to keep her son off school for two days in the hope the “bullies would get bored” and lose interest in attacking him.

She said the attack resulted in him having a sore back for about two weeks but said his school bag prevented him from being injured further.

Stanton said some days her son runs away from Waimea College because he feels safer “not on the school grounds”.

“So, he will go somewhere and I will pick him up. I have left work several times early to go pick him up because he does not feel safe on the school grounds.”

She said her son refuses to go to the office and has told her he doesn’t believe teachers will help him.

“Teachers don’t do anything, kids don’t feel teachers can do anything,” she said her son told her.

Stanton said following the attack last October, her son ended up having three weeks off school. He only returned last week as he was anxious about returning amid online bullying.

“He’s had about six weeks off school because he feels safer at home than at school,” she said.

Stanton said her son’s two days off didn’t deter the bully.

She said the school did discuss the incident with the boy who bullied her son but he “kept tormenting him and waiting for him outside classrooms.”

That’s when she decided to take her son out of school for about three weeks until the end of the final term.

She said it’s now affecting her son’s learning.

“Next year he does his NCEA Level 1 - how is he supposed to get ahead with his learning when I feel I can keep him safer at home?”

She said she doesn’t trust the school to keep him safe if another incident happens.

Stanton wants the leadership team at Waimea College to get more involved with students.

“There needs to be more consequences for these kids who are physically touching another person.”

She believes a two-day suspension for a bully or two days at home for a victim of bullying isn’t enough.

“It shouldn’t be like this,” she told 1News, adding it’s a legal requirement for kids to be at school between the age of six and 16.

“So, he has to be there, but no-one has cared that he really isn’t in school but then they don’t care about the concerns about why I’m keeping him off school at the same time either."

She said the school has met with her twice, in October last year, when the Dean told her to keep her son off school for two days, and this year before he returned - with the associate principal making suggestions about how bullying this year can be mitigated.

“They suggested he stay in well-foot trafficked areas of the school so he could be seen and maybe go the library at lunchtimes so he could be safe.

“He should be able to go anywhere around the school and feel safe, not stick to certain areas of the school.”

More stories emerge, students upset

Waimea College. (Source: Google Maps.)

Students who have had a good experience at Waimea College have defended the school. Several approached 1News in support of Haines.

“I have full faith in the school’s disciplinary process. When I go to school I feel safe," said one.

“The principal likes to get to know you and have a connection with you, I believe the teachers do the best they can.

“Bullying is never ok and I feel for the kids involved and I hope there can be a good resolution for everyone involved.”

Another said: "I am a Year 13 student at Waimea College and I would like to begin by saying that I do not condone violence in any way, shape or form.

"However, I do not agree in the slightest with the portrayal of Waimea as an unruly school where aggressive behaviour goes unchecked or unpunished. I know for a fact that the school deals with issues like this in an appropriate manner, confidentially and ensuring the safety of all parties involved."

1News has also been approached by half a dozen people concerned about bullying at the school, including current and former students and parents.

“My daughter was bullied at Waimea College four years ago. Neither the teachers or police did anything much to help her. I eventually moved her to another school,” one mother said.

“My son was a victim of bullying at Waimea College and I spoke to the school about this matter three years ago and they kept blaming it as a “society issue” and that there was not much they could do. I didn’t agree and made suggestions to them but I was not heard,” another parent said.

“As a result, my son suffered severe anxiety, left school and 'hated' being there.”

Principal Scott Haines told 1News he is concerned the Dean’s advice to Stanton was not usual practice but admitted there is not just one approach to dealing with bullying at the school.

“Every situation is different and one size doesn’t fit all but to me it doesn’t sound like an example of good practice – we will follow up with the family,” Haines said.

He said yearly school surveys have revealed that the overwhelming majority of students agree they have never been bullied and feel safe at school.

1News has seen email correspondence between Stanton and the school from February 15, where Stanton says she has asked repeatedly for her concerns to be followed up.

Waimea College 'reviewing incidents'

Haines stressed that he wants any concerned parents to come straight to him if they are worried about their children.

“In light of the concerns raised we are actively reviewing how we handle incidents in our school along with what can be done to reduce anti-social behaviours. As noted in our letter to parents we will be providing an update later this week with our progress on this review and actions identified.

“We have met with the Ministry of Education, and they will be supporting us with a review of our incident response, and we will be incorporating their recommended actions.

“We have also met with the police regarding the incidents in the media and they are currently speaking with all parties involved.

“While we know that bullying and violence is not part of the lived experience for the great majority of students at Waimea College, just one student feeling unsafe at school is not OK.

“We thank the parents who have made contact with us since this matter was raised last week as we are keen to do the best we can for our students and families at all times. While we strive to find an appropriate solution in the first instance, we recognise that there are times that we need to revisit how an issue is resolved or discuss any ongoing concerns.

“It is important for context to note that several of the students involved in the recent incidents are in Year 9 and have been with us at Waimea College since early February. We are working hard to understand the needs of our new students and how best to support them.”

The school also sent 1News another letter sent to parents on Friday, signed by Haines.

“Last week’s assault that was captured on video and shared on social media has sparked many conversations, both in our community and across the country. You will have seen several media reports about it and a lot of commentary and personal experiences being shared. While the majority of these do not relate to our school, some do, including a video that shows another assault.

“I share the sadness and horror that those who have seen the videos are expressing, both as a school leader and a father. I want to be clear that violent incidents like this will not be tolerated, and that other bullying, intimidation or aggressive behaviours will also not be tolerated. Just one student feeling unsafe at school is not something we accept, let alone students being attacked.

"I will be back in the school on Monday and will be working with the Board and the Senior Leadership Team to develop an action plan to review how we handle incidents in our school, along with what can be done to reduce antisocial behaviours.

“I will also meet with the Ministry of Education so we can incorporate any of their recommended actions. Sadly, the messages I’m receiving from my principal colleagues is that we have a nationwide crisis. All schools have a surge in young people who are angry or violent, while others are struggling with mental health concerns such as anxiety. Social media is not helping with this as it is a 24/7 tool, and it provides the opportunity and means to share videos and pictures or make harmful comments or to victimise or re-victimise someone.”

Ministry of Education responds

A high school classroom. (Source: istock.com)

After the attack and filming of Harvey’s son, the Ministry of Education told 1News that recording a physical altercation and then sharing it online is "totally unacceptable behaviour".

“It shows a wilful disregard for the fact someone is being hurt and risks further trauma to the person if it’s upload online. It may also have an impact beyond those who immediately engage with it.

"We must all take action to stop this type of behaviour, as it has become increasingly common. Introducing The Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015 (the Act) recognised this, tackling some ways people use technology to hurt others. It aims to prevent and reduce the impact of online bullying, harassment, and other forms of abuse and intimidation.”

“Bullying and violence are never acceptable. Schools have clear policies and procedures in place to manage any concerns or unacceptable behaviour in the school environment.

“We are aware of the recent incident at the College and are working with the principal to identify what additional supports we can provide if needed. The school is taking this matter extremely seriously, is following its disciplinary processes and is focused on helping all students feel safe and supported.

“Tackling bullying is a shared responsibility. Everyone, including students, school staff, parents, whānau, school boards and the wider community, has an important part to play in successfully addressing bullying behaviour.

“Parents should raise any concerns about bullying with the school straight away. Parents can also contact their Te Mahau (regional) office for advice and guidance. One parent from Waimea has done this to date.”

Although police became involved over the attack on Harvey’s son, there have not been any charges laid yet.

Police told 1News they have received a report of an incident involving students at a Richmond school last week.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and at this stage we are unable to provide any further information or comment.”

The deputy principal of Waimea College told 1News last week that the attack on Harvey's son was addressed.

"We can confirm that the school's disciplinary response to this incident is multi-faceted including specialist agencies — one student will not be returning to the mainstream environment."

Haines says he's preparing to have a meeting at the school between parents and teachers tomorrow.