New Zealand
Man sought in relation to fatal Queen St shooting

4:28pm
Dariush Talagi.

Dariush Talagi. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A man is being sought by police following a fatal shooting in the Auckland CBD on Thursday night.

Two men were critically injured following reports of a fight on the corner of Queen St and Fort St around 11.30pm.

One man was shot in the head, while a second was shot in the abdomen. The pair were taken to hospital in critical condition.

One of the men died in hospital overnight, while the other remains in a stable condition in Auckland City Hospital.

Police are now seeking the public's help locating Dariush Talagi, who officers "believe can assist us in our investigation", Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

"Talagi has a warrant for his arrest and is considered dangerous," he said.

The 24-year-old has distinctive facial tattoos.

"While there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we locate him.

"Our message to Daruish would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

