Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

The man who was stabbed to death on Auckland's Upper Queen Street on Wednesday afternoon has been named by police.

He was 70-year-old Herbert Bradley.

Police were called to a residential address on Upper Queen St at about 1.13pm on Wednesday, following reports of a person with injuries.

Bradley was rushed to Auckland Hospital but died shortly after. Today, police confirmed he died as a result of stab wounds.

So far, two people have been charged with murder in connection with Bradley's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police have arrested a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in relation to the murder of a 70-year-old man at an apartment in Upper Queen St," a police spokesperson said.

During their hearing yesterday, the woman was visibly emotional as she appeared via video link, attempting to compose herself through tears. Each of the co-accused was granted interim name suppression and was remanded in custody.

“Police will today complete the scene examination at the Upper Queen Street apartment where the stabbing occurred," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

“The investigation still continues, along with the prosecution phase of the two accused charged with Mr Bradley’s murder.

"Police would like to thank those residents and workers around the apartment block and car park for their understanding and assistance."