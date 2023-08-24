New Zealand
Upper Queen St death: Pair charged with murder appear in court

5:16am
Police at the scene of the incident on Upper Queen Street.

Police at the scene of the incident on Upper Queen Street.

Two people have appeared in court this morning charged with the alleged murder of a man in Central Auckland.

Police were called to a residential address on Upper Queen St about 1.13pm yesterday, following reports of a person with injuries.

The person was rushed to Auckland Hospital but died shortly after.

In an update late last night, a police spokesperson said: "Police have tonight arrested a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in relation to the murder of a 70-year-old man at an apartment in Upper Queen St."

At Auckland District Court this morning, the woman was visibly emotional as she appeared via video link, attempting to compose herself through tears. Each of the co-accused were granted interim name suppression and were remanded in custody.

"Police are still working to notify the victim's next of kin," police said earlier.

A post mortem will be carried out today and a police presence will remain at the apartment building, "as staff work to complete a scene examination and to speak with other occupants", police said.

