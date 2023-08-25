Hipkins back at work after caring for sick daughter

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is back at work after caring for his four-year-old daughter in hospital earlier this week.

Hipkins on Wednesday announced in a Facebook post that he had been working from hospital, revealing his daughter was receiving treatment for a blood condition.

"Both my kids have a blood condition called Von Willebrand Syndrome. It means that sometimes when they get bleeding noses or other health issues, they need a bit of extra medical help to get sorted," he wrote.

The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines Von Willebrand syndrome as a disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.

Hipkins continued to be by his daughter's side yesterday, missing some engagements planned in Auckland.

Today, in another Facebook post, a photo of a grinning Hipkins was accompanied with the caption: "Back on deck and straight back into it".

The PM has made it known that he doesn't want to talk about his kids in public and asked media to stay away from the topic when starting the role earlier this year.