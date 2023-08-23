Hipkins to miss engagements to care for 4yo daughter in hospital

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins worked from hospital today after revealing his daughter was receiving treatment for a blood condition.

The PM has made it known that he doesn't want to talk about his kids in public and asked media to stay away from the topic when starting the role earlier this year.

In a post to Facebook, Hipkins said: "I don’t normally talk publicly about my kids because I want them to grow up out of the public spotlight, but sometimes it’s unavoidable."

"Both my kids have a blood condition called Von Willebrand Syndrome. It means that sometimes when they get bleeding noses or other health issues, they need a bit of extra medical help to get sorted."

The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) defines Von Willebrand syndrome as a disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.

Hipkins said his 4-year-old daughter was in the hospital for some treatment, "so for the rest of the day, while that is happening, I’ll be working from the hospital while I’m focused on her."

"All going well. I’ll be back at work soon, but thanks to my colleagues for covering a few engagements over the next couple of days that I’m going to have to miss," he said.

Hipkins went on to praise the "generosity of those who give blood", which is used in treatment.

"Thank you to all those who help out people like my little girl."