New Zealand
1News

2 women arrested over alleged assault outside intermediate school

8:29am
The alleged assault happened on Nayland Rd about 3pm on Monday.

The alleged assault happened on Nayland Rd about 3pm on Monday. (Source: 1News)

Two women have been arrested after an assault allegedly took place outside a Nelson intermediate school.

The alleged assault happened on Nayland Rd about 3pm on Monday.

A 25-year-old and a 27-year-old are due to appear in the Nelson District Court on assault charges next Wednesday.

Police are also working to "identify and interview other suspects" with "inquiries ongoing into the wider incident", a spokesperson said.

Members of the public who saw the incident take place have been urged to contact police on 105.

New ZealandNelsonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

19yo charged with murder after Auckland motel death

Police will remain in the area as a scene guard is still in place at the motel on Alpers Ave, Epsom.

7:38am

Pair arrested over alleged murder on Auckland's Upper Queen St

Pair arrested over alleged murder on Auckland's Upper Queen St

Police yesterday arrested a 35-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in relation to a 70-year-old man's death.

5:16am

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

Investigation underway after 'sudden death' in Auckland's Epsom

9:44pm

Nelson's public disabled facilities a 'letdown' for community

Nelson's public disabled facilities a 'letdown' for community

7:00pm

Ski field company sentenced over 2018 bus crash that killed girl

Ski field company sentenced over 2018 bus crash that killed girl

6:35pm

2:41

Murder-accused said he wanted to 'annihilate' friend - prosecution

Murder-accused said he wanted to 'annihilate' friend - prosecution

5:51pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

19 mins ago

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

Spain's Hermoso seeks action over football chief's unwanted kiss

38 mins ago

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges

9:29am

Air NZ returns to profitability, posts $412m net profit

0:59

Air NZ returns to profitability, posts $412m net profit

9:24am

England's Vunipola joins Farrell in being banned for start of RWC

England's Vunipola joins Farrell in being banned for start of RWC

9:12am

'Remarkable' crash survivor defies all odds to become personal trainer

2:15

'Remarkable' crash survivor defies all odds to become personal trainer

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Wed, Aug 23

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22