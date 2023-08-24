2 women arrested over alleged assault outside intermediate school

Two women have been arrested after an assault allegedly took place outside a Nelson intermediate school.

The alleged assault happened on Nayland Rd about 3pm on Monday.

A 25-year-old and a 27-year-old are due to appear in the Nelson District Court on assault charges next Wednesday.

Police are also working to "identify and interview other suspects" with "inquiries ongoing into the wider incident", a spokesperson said.

Members of the public who saw the incident take place have been urged to contact police on 105.