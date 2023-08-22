New Zealand
Alleged assault outside Nelson school, police investigating

5:03pm

(Source: 1News)

Police are investigating an an alleged assault outside a Nelson intermediate school yesterday afternoon.

The assault occurred at 3pm outside the school on Nayland Rd on Monday.

Police are speaking to police and assisting with inquiries. Police did not say if those involved were students.

Anyone who saw what happened is urged to contact police.

If this is you, please contact Police via 105, either online or by phone, and quote file number 230822/1005.

Anyone that wants to provide information anonymously can do so via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

