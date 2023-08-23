Football
1News

Spain coach appears to touch coach inappropriately during goal celebration

11:51am
Spain coach Jorge Vilda

Spain coach Jorge Vilda (Source: Sky Sport)

Vision has emerged appearing to show Spain's controversial and now World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda touching a female member of his coaching team on the breast during the final.

The incident took place as the team celebrated Olga Carmona's goal, which proved to the match-winner in Sunday's decider with England in Sydney.

It shows Vilda's left hand dropping onto the chest of the coach where it remained for a moment before letting go.

It comes as Spain grapples with the behaviour of football president Luis Rubiales, who kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation.

It saw Spain's deputy prime minister call for him to step down. Rubiales has since said sorry but even his apology video and statement have now been embroiled in controversy.

Spanish media reports the statements released by the Spanish Football Federation were not made by Hermoso, despite her being quoted in them.

The same media outlet, Revelo, also reported Rubiales "begged" Hermoso to appear in his apology video alongside him with Vilda also approaching her family three times in hopes she'd make an appearance.

Vilda has been a controversial figure, with 15 squad members last year writing to the federation, demanding better coaching and preparation.

He was backed by the governing body, with only three of those who spoke out being selected in the World Cup squad.

