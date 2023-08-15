Rugby
France star Romain Ntamack out of Rugby World Cup with knee injury

8:16am
The 24-year-old Ntamack ruptured cruciate ligaments in his left knee in the second half of the 30-27 victory over Scotland in a World Cup warm-up on Sunday, the team said following scans.

France flyhalf Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup because of a knee injury, robbing the tournament of one of its star players.

Matthieu Jalibert is set to fill in as Ntamack's understudy when the tournament begins in France on Sept. 8.

“Romain, we are thinking of you a lot,” the French rugby federation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The whole group is supporting you. We wish you a good recovery.”

In his own post, Ntamack wrote: “I'll be back.”

The exciting half-back partnership between Ntamack and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been one of the key reasons behind France's improvement under coach Fabien Galthié since the last World Cup in 2019.

France, which has never won the World Cup, is one of the favourites.

Prop Cyril Baille could also miss the tournament after sustaining a calf injury against Scotland that will keep him out for up to six weeks.

France play New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament next month.

England also received bad injury news when scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury in a warmup match against Wales on Sunday.

England flyhalf and captain Owen Farrell is set to learn tomorrow whether he will miss the start of the tournament through suspension after being sent off against Wales for a dangerous tackle. A disciplinary panel will meet to determine the length of any ban.

