New Zealand
Farmer critical after being trapped for hours under rolled tractor

4:40pm
Rescue workers pull the injured farmer from his rolled tractor.

A farmer in his 60s was airlifted to hospital yesterday morning after his tractor rolled, leaving him trapped for hours with critical injuries.

The crash occurred on a rural farm in the Mangakino area when the man's tractor suddenly rolled while he was working.

According to Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, the man sustained “multiple critical injuries” after he was left trapped beneath the weight of the machine for five hours.

The man's crashed tractor.

Soon after he was found, emergency services responded, with the Greenlea Rescue helicopter airlifting him to Waikato Hospital.

“Upon extrication, it was clear that the farmer had sustained multiple critical injuries, including a crushed pelvis,” a spokesperson said.

Rescue workers extract the injured man.

“The onboard critical care flight paramedics wasted no time in providing essential medical treatment to stabilise the farmer's condition.”

The man is currently in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

New ZealandAccidentsFarmingHamilton and Waikato

