New Zealand
1News

Crash closes part of SH6 near Queenstown

8:10am
The crash on State Highway 6, near KIngston.

The crash on State Highway 6, near KIngston. (Source: 1News)

Police say a person has been seriously injured in an early morning crash on State Highway 6 near Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30am after a member of the public came across the scene, at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu, south of Kingston.

The crash on State Highway 6, near KIngston.

The crash on State Highway 6, near KIngston. (Source: 1News)

"Indications suggest serious injuries," police said.

State Highway 6, the Kingston-Garston Highway, is closed following the single-vehicle crash and motorists are asked to delay travel, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

It said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Family of teen hurt in boating incident shocked at skipper's meagre penalty

Family of teen hurt in boating incident shocked at skipper's meagre penalty

Fair Go's Gill Higgins follows one family's horrific experience and asks if it's time to take a look at the penalties for risky behaviour at sea.

5:00am

9:39

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

The incident happened late last night at the intersection of Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd.

Mon, Aug 21

Two people injured after Central Auckland crash

Two people injured after Central Auckland crash

Mon, Aug 21

One dead after Ōtaki crash last night

One dead after Ōtaki crash last night

Sat, Aug 19

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fear of repeat accident as hordes of off-roaders take over Ripirō Beach

Fri, Aug 18

Climbers who fell to death on Mt Taranaki were unprepared

Climbers who fell to death on Mt Taranaki were unprepared

Fri, Aug 18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

Rihanna gives birth to second child with A$AP Rocky - report

30 mins ago

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

0:30

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

40 mins ago

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

Hobbs misses 100m final by 0.01s at athletics world champs

45 mins ago

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

NRL backs debated Warriors call - but will consider rule change

48 mins ago

Labour pledges to halve number of vape stores if re-elected

Labour pledges to halve number of vape stores if re-elected

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years