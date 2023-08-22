Crash closes part of SH6 near Queenstown

Police say a person has been seriously injured in an early morning crash on State Highway 6 near Queenstown.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4.30am after a member of the public came across the scene, at the southern end of Lake Wakatipu, south of Kingston.

The crash on State Highway 6, near KIngston. (Source: 1News)

"Indications suggest serious injuries," police said.

State Highway 6, the Kingston-Garston Highway, is closed following the single-vehicle crash and motorists are asked to delay travel, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

It said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.