Spain beat England to win their first FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain won the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.

Both teams were playing in the final for the first time.

The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalised for a hand ball on a VAR review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates

113 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

And that's it, Spain make history winning their first FIFA Women's World Cup over England!

England had two last opportunities with a great ball into the box and then a corner but Spain cleared them to hang on.

100 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Not much action for England in attack and the game seems to be slipping away from them.

95 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking more likely that Spain will score than England as the game nears a conclusion. They have been the better team and will be deserved winners if they can see it out.

92 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Great keeping by Earps to deny Spain at the near post, so nearly wrapped up there.

Spain have a corner and they are taking their time with it. England win a free kick.

90 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Now Putellas comes on for Caldentey.

England fans will be relieved to see the fourth official announce a whopping 13 minutes of added time!

ADVERTISEMENT

87 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Another stoppage as Hermoso goes down for Spain.

More subs as Toone comes off for Beth England and Spain ready to bring on star player Putellas. The Spanish change is held for now though.

81 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Yellow card for Paralluelo after an awkward challenge saw Greenwood hit with a knee to the face, which has led to another lengthy stoppage.

Plenty of added time on the way tonight, going to be a late one.

Greenwood is bandaged up and will continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

75 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

James makes an impact, forcing a save from Coll from a tight angle. England have a corner but it's dealt with by Spain.

72 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Break in play as Codina goes off injured for Spain, Andres takes her place at the back.

The game has some real spice to it after that missed penalty.

69 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Penalty to Spain! It's a tough one, Walsh has her arm out in the box and the ball bobbles up and just touches her hand but doesn't really impact the trajectory of the ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

England fans are furious but after a VAR check the ref reviews the footage and a penalty is given.

Hermoso steps up to take it and Earps comes up clutch with the save!

England still has hope as the score remains 1 -0.

60 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Spain looking to shore things up with a defensive substitution as Redondo comes off for Hernandez.

Not long after it's Spain on the attack though, Bonmati smashes a long range shot just over the bar.

58 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

ADVERTISEMENT

The formation change seems to be working for England who are enjoying more possession but just can't find the finishing touch.

55 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Hemp has to do better there! A teasing ball is whipped across the Spanish box by the sub Kelly and Hemp shins it wide from a great position.

Perhaps frustrated, Hemp is then the first player yellow carded for a challenge shortly after.

48 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

It's Spain with the first chance of the second half though, Earps at full stretch to keep out an awkwardly bouncing shot from Caldentey.

47 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

ADVERTISEMENT

And we are back underway, attacking changes for England as Lauren James and Chloe Kelly on. 45 minutes to see if the strategy pays off.

Half time: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

It's been a very entertaining final, definitely not the cagey affair that often comes with the pressure.

England will need to have a spirited discussion back in the sheds about how they break down this resolute Spanish defence. Perhaps Lauren James will soon be introduced by England's manager Wiegman.

They will certainly need to have more of the ball, with Spain having 64% of the possession in the first half.

46 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

ADVERTISEMENT

Paralluelo hits the post with the last kick of the half, the Spanish striker hit a cross first time from near the penalty spot that nearly doubled the lead.

42 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Hemp creates England's best chance in a while, whipping in a ball across the six-yard box for Toone who has an air swing at it.

It wouldn't have counted anyway as Toone was offside, but positive signs from England.

37 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Spain are still dominating possession as England seek an equaliser. Paredes hits a good opportunity wide for Spain after a half volley dropped invitingly for her inside the box.

Many Spanish fans will agree with the sentiment below.

ADVERTISEMENT

28 min: ENG 0 - 1 SPA

Carmona does it again! The semifinal hero lasers a shot into the bottom corner of the net after some slick lead up play.

Spain's captain puts her team 1 nil up as the 30th minute approaches.

25 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

Some action from inside the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

23 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

A pitch invader runs onto the pitch and is tackled by security before they can reach players preparing for an England free-kick.

Play is briefly paused before the action resumes.

18 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

Now it's Spain's turn! Redondo has to score from close range but hits it straight at England's keeper Earps who makes a fine save to keep the game scoreless.

Spain then has a period of pressure but England manage to keep them out, frantic end to end stuff so far.

15 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

ADVERTISEMENT

Big chance for England! Off the crossbar from Hemp who shoots from the edge of the box only to be denied by the thinnest of margins with the keeper beaten.

13 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

England win the first corner of the night but it's too close to the keeper and comfortably taken by Coll.

Spain then breaks up field with a crisp move, but again the final cross into the box from Paralluelo doesn't find its target.

10 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

Spain has had the best of the possession since the early England chance, but haven't managed to find a good final ball.

5 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

ADVERTISEMENT

First shot on target comes from England's red hot Lauren Hemp, it's straight at the Spanish keeper though and was never troubling Coll.

3 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

England's physicality was too much for Australia in the semifinal and they have started in a similar fashion tonight, will it prove too much for Spain as well?

0 min: ENG 0 - 0 SPA

And here we go the match is underway as England take the kick-off.

Pre-match build up

10pm: Anthems done and dusted, nearly time for kick-off in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final!

ADVERTISEMENT

9.55pm: A glimpse of that closing ceremony earlier, as players now come out of the tunnel onto the pitch to rapturous applause.

9.50pm: The average attendance for each of the 64 games at this World Cup was 30,000 people.

Does this strong showing mean we could see a men's FIFA World Cup hosted down under someday?

Read more here: NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

9.40pm: The closing ceremony is well under way with NZ even getting a bit of a shout-out as co-host.

Just enough time to make those cuppas before this one kicks off in around 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.30pm: And here's how Spain line-up. England's defenders will be wary of Paralluelo starting after the forward tore apart Sweden from the bench in the semifinal.

9.25pm: Big call from England, as star forward Lauren James starts on the bench. James was suspended for two games after a red card for stomping on a Nigerian player during their round of 16 clash.

Here's their full team for tonight's final.

9.20pm: Avid footie fan Jack Tame looked back at what has been a successful FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The organisers might have felt it necessary to give away a few tickets in the opening rounds, but ultimately there has been little charity behind New Zealanders’ support of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, writes Jack Tame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more here: After early wobbles, NZ nailed FIFA World Cup

9.10pm: Stadium Australia ready to host history tonight. Kick-off in just under an hours time.

9pm: English fans were in fine voice as they descended on Stadium Australia.

8.50pm: The Lionesses have the nation behind them, including some high profile royal support.

Read more here: Prince William, Charlotte wish Lionesses luck

ADVERTISEMENT

8.45pm: The Spanish team was out and about greeting fans before the match.

Background

The Women’s World Cup final is set. England will face Spain on Sunday night at 10pm after the Lionesses advanced with a 3-1 win over Australia on Wednesday.

Spain moved on with 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday. England and Spain will play in their first Women’s World Cup final.

This year’s World Cup will crown a first-time winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States’ bid for a three-peat ended in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden in the round of 16.

Norway, the 1995 champion, lost in the round of 16, 2011 champion Japan was knocked out by Sweden in the quarterfinals, and two-time champion Germany didn’t reach the knockout rounds.

Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy kicked off July 20 and has featured an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There were 64 matches during the tournament.