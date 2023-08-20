Football
Bang Showbiz

FIFA World Cup: Prince William, Charlotte wish Lionesses luck

1:30pm
Prince William is the President of the UK's Football Association.

Prince William is the President of the UK's Football Association. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince William has wished the England women's team luck ahead of the World Cup final.

The 41-year-old royal — who is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis with her — appeared in a video posted to Instagram where he apologised that he wouldn't be able to make the match in Australia but expressed to the Lionesses that he is "so proud" of all their achievements ahead of their game with Spain.

According to UK Paper The Independent, the reason for William's non-attendance, despite being President of the UK's Football Association, is his desire not to create a large carbon footprint. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not watch the game in Australia either.

He said: "Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

"We're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world! So, go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves!"

The heir to the throne was joined by his daughter in the video, who sat beside her dad with a football on her lap, grinning as she sent her enthusiastic well wishes to the team.

She said: "Good luck, Lionesses!"

Hours after the father-and-daughter post, King Charles released a statement in which he also wished the Lionesses luck ahead of the game, urging them to "roar" their way to victory.

He said: "Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory!"

It is thought that Queen Letizia of Spain will be in Australia to watch the match, whilst Charles' wife Queen Camilla will also be following the event with "great interest", as England faces the possibility of bringing home the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

A Buckingham Palace source said: "Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday's events with the greatest interest."

FootballWorldFIFA World CupRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sweden beats Australia to win bronze medal at Women's World Cup

Sweden beats Australia to win bronze medal at Women's World Cup

It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated the host nation during a run to the semifinals for the first time.

10:09pm

'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

'Best and greatest' Women's World Cup generates almost $1b

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says there are not many competitions, "even in men's football," that generate this amount of revenue.

Fri, Aug 18

Australia, Sweden still have something to play for at World Cup

Australia, Sweden still have something to play for at World Cup

Fri, Aug 18

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

Beyond the semis: How Matildas mania inspired younger generation

Thu, Aug 17

3:26

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

USA coach quits after early Women's World Cup exit - report

Thu, Aug 17

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

Matildas stars left to rue missed World Cup shot

Thu, Aug 17

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Mexico and California brace for hurricane Hilary

Mexico and California brace for hurricane Hilary

34 mins ago

Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach removed

0:20

Police car stuck in ocean at Invercargill beach removed

54 mins ago

Winston Peters proposes to make English an official language

Winston Peters proposes to make English an official language

3:08pm

Matilda the platypus shows her fighting spirit after rescue

Matilda the platypus shows her fighting spirit after rescue

2:45pm

Labour pledges compulsory financial literacy classes in schools

Labour pledges compulsory financial literacy classes in schools

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years