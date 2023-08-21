World
Police believe UK nurse may have harmed dozens more babies

9:21am
A court artist's drawing of nurse Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court in Manchester, England. (Source: Associated Press)

Lucy Letby, the 33-year-old UK nurse who has been found guilty of murdering seven babies between 2015 and 2016, may have attempted to harm dozens more, police reportedly believe.

The Guardian has reported on a source with knowledge of the investigation who said detectives identified around 30 further babies who suffered "suspicious" incidents at Countess of Chester hospital.

Letby was on duty for each of these unexplained collapses, The Guardian reports.

All thirty of these babies survived and could demonstrate further the breadth of Letby's year-long campaign of preying on vulnerable newborn infants.

Alongside the murder of seven babies, Letby was convicted this week of attempting to kill six more.

She is facing a whole-life sentence in prison, meaning there will be no chance of her obtaining parole.

Letby's motives remain unclear but the scale of her crimes, which involved various methods of poisoning, including injecting air into infants' bloodstreams, points to careful planning.

These methods left little trace and with the time which has passed since the killings, obtaining medical evidence has been difficult.

After 22 days of deliberation, the Manchester Crown Court jury found her attacks were "a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her," in the words of senior prosecutor Pascale Jones.

"Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives."

The police investigation into her activities continues under the name Operation Hummingbird.

The Guardian reports that the recently-concluded trial only concluded phase one of the investigation, staffed by between 60 and 70 detectives.

