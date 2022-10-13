UK nurse sent sympathy card to parents of baby she allegedly killed

Source: 1News

UK nurse Lucy Letby, who is charged with the murder of seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, reportedly sent a sympathy card to the parents of one of her victims.

A court sketch shows Lucy Letby in the dock

A court sketch shows Lucy Letby in the dock (Source: Associated Press)

The Guardian have reported Letby, 32, was asked about the card in a police interview four years later where she admitted it wasn't "normal" to send and said it was the only time it had happened.

Letby reportedly said: “it was not often the nurses got to know a family as well as they had known [the baby's family]”.

She admitted she had kept an image of that card on her phone, the court heard.

Letby was also asked about twin boys' medical records found at her home, who she had allegedly tried to kill. She denied this was “a souvenir” and claimed she must have taken them home by accident.

Read More

Letby is accused of killing seven babies and attempting to kill an additional 10 while she worked at the hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

The trial, at Manchester Crown Court, is ongoing.

