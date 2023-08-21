Man fatally stabbed in Palmerston North, homicide probe underway

A man has been fatally stabbed in Palmerston North this morning.

Police launched a homicide probe after being called to a property in Roslyn around 4.15am.

A man was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds, Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said.

He died in hospital.

"Police are working hard to establish what has occurred and who is responsible, and we are confident this is not connected to any recent gang activity."

Earlier this month, Hori Te Kouarehua James Gage, 27, died in a shooting in Highbury's Croydon Ave. His death is being treated as gang-linked, police said.