New Zealand
1News

Man fatally stabbed in Palmerston North, homicide probe underway

9:56am
A man was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds, Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said.

A man was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds, Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said. (Source: 1News)

A man has been fatally stabbed in Palmerston North this morning.

Police launched a homicide probe after being called to a property in Roslyn around 4.15am.

A man was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds, Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said.

He died in hospital.

"Police are working hard to establish what has occurred and who is responsible, and we are confident this is not connected to any recent gang activity."

Earlier this month, Hori Te Kouarehua James Gage, 27, died in a shooting in Highbury's Croydon Ave. His death is being treated as gang-linked, police said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

SHARE ME

More Stories

5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

Police said the worker inside the dairy activated the store's fog cannon before running away.

35 mins ago

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing police in Christchurch

The incident happened late last night at the intersection of Barbadoes St and Edgeware Rd.

8:41am

Survivors of the New Lynn terror attack: Don't forget us

IN-DEPTH

Survivors of the New Lynn terror attack: Don't forget us

7:36pm

Should we talk about the insanity and infanticide defences?

Should we talk about the insanity and infanticide defences?

Sat, Aug 19

2:52

Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

Arrests and vehicles seized at Auckland gang funeral

Sat, Aug 19

0:43

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

Alan Hall: Professor's hopes for wrongful convictions commission

Sat, Aug 19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

All Blacks aiming to bring heat against Boks in World Cup warm-up

All Blacks aiming to bring heat against Boks in World Cup warm-up

18 mins ago

Britney Spears deserted by husband for months before divorce - report

Britney Spears deserted by husband for months before divorce - report

32 mins ago

Black Caps beat UAE to clinch T20 series 2-1

Black Caps beat UAE to clinch T20 series 2-1

35 mins ago

5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

5 youths, some 14-16, arrested after alleged Akl dairy robbery

56 mins ago

Spain's World Cup winner learns of father's death after final

Spain's World Cup winner learns of father's death after final

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years