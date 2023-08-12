Man who died in Palmerston North shooting named

A man who died after a shooting in Palmerston North last weekend has been named by police.

He was Hori Te Kouarehua James Gage, 27, of Palmerston North.

Gage was found dead at an address on Highbury's Croydon Ave after reports of gunfire on Sunday, August 6. The shooting is being treated as gang-related.

"Our sympathies are with Hori's whānau and loved ones," a police spokesperson said.

Police said earlier this morning a property just outside the city was searched amid the investigation into Gage's death.

Seven men affiliated with Black Power were found. Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said four of them were from out of town.

One was arrested and charged for breach of bail. Four firearms and a number of other weapons were found and seized.

Grantham said "strong lines of inquiry" were being worked on in relation to "offending" which happened between last Friday through to the Croydon Ave shooting.