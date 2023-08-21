New Zealand
Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay woman helps others after turning life around

11 mins ago

Hawke's Bay woman Taylah Lewis had been in trouble with the law before — but after a stint behind bars, decided to turn her life around.

Now she spends her time helping others, working for a private education provider called Capital Training which provides courses for kids not in school.

Lewis has two children of her own and was on probation for drug convictions. She needed a way out, and found herself motivated to tutor others.

She's started a charity based around making a place for young kids to call home.

For more on this week's Good Sort watch the video above.

Hawke's Bay

