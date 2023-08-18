Health

re-news

Younger employees are the least happy at work - new study

By Anna Murray
54 mins ago
In the study, younger people showed the highest levels of job stress, job anxiety and job depression.

In the study, younger people showed the highest levels of job stress, job anxiety and job depression. (Source: Re: News)

Younger employees are having the worst time at work, according to new research.

The study out of Massey University's School of Management measured work and well-being outcomes over a range of ages and found that workers aged 35 and under scored the worst across almost all of them.

The younger demographic showed the highest levels of job stress, job anxiety and job depression.

The results were concerning, researcher Dr Zoë Port said.

"We're seeing the youngest in our workforce experiencing the lowest job satisfaction and work-life balance, which has a knock-on effect, as they are the leading group reporting the highest turnover intentions and job mobility," she said.

Port said the data highlighted an age disadvantage at work, which could be due to younger staff not having as much work experience or resources, meaning less support and fewer ways of coping.

"It could also reflect the uniquely challenging context that today's younger generations are inheriting," she said.

The only outcome younger workers didn't score the worst for was job mobility — the perception of available opportunities.

"This may… reflect what we're hearing about different generational attitudes to work, with younger generations feeling less bound to staying with one organisation for a long period of time — something older generations have placed importance on," Port said.

Older workers are the happiest

Data for the study was collected from 709 New Zealand employees across a range of careers and industries that represented the overall workforce in terms of age, gender and geographic location.

The age group that showed the highest levels of positive workplace well-being were workers aged 51 and over.

Well-being and positive work environments are important for all age groups, Port said, adding that the new research could give workplaces insight into the issues faced by their younger workers.

"Employers should be mindful that younger workers appear to be more vulnerable to poorer well-being in the workplace and have shown to be in need of additional support in this area," she said.

"As this cohort also appear to be more willing to leave for opportunities elsewhere, organisations should be taking a good look at what they have available to retain younger workers in an ageing workforce."

New ZealandEmploymentRe: NewsHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Worker speaks out after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

Worker speaks out after midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore

A midwifery student was assaulted while walking to the car park on Monday night, leaving other hospital workers feeling unsettled.

9:16am

5:06

Jack Tame: Migrant work visa review can't come soon enough

Jack Tame: Migrant work visa review can't come soon enough

Close to 80,000 people have arrived here on the visa, but it’s resulting in exploitation and fuelling the kind of low-skill economy we were supposed to leave behind after Covid-19, Jack Tame writes.

5:00am

17:32

Should we talk about the insanity and infanticide defences?

Should we talk about the insanity and infanticide defences?

Thu, Aug 17

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Thu, Aug 17

Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

Midwifery student assaulted outside Middlemore Hospital

Thu, Aug 17

4:05

TOP's health plan: Free contraception, ambulances, antenatal ultrasounds

TOP's health plan: Free contraception, ambulances, antenatal ultrasounds

Wed, Aug 16

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

17 mins ago

Man who attacked officers with flagpole at Capitol riot jailed

Man who attacked officers with flagpole at Capitol riot jailed

32 mins ago

Whitney Hansen named coach of new Black Ferns XV team

Whitney Hansen named coach of new Black Ferns XV team

54 mins ago

Younger employees are the least happy at work - new study

Younger employees are the least happy at work - new study

10:46am

Lotto's $37m Powerball prize claimed

Lotto's $37m Powerball prize claimed

10:31am

Alan Hall's family on 'bittersweet' Crown apology, compensation

Alan Hall's family on 'bittersweet' Crown apology, compensation

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years