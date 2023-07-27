New Zealand
1News

More full-time workers babysitting as a side hustle

10:16am

More and more full-time workers are resorting to babysitting as a side hustle.

With the rising cost of living, Auckland Babysitting's Tanya Pease says people are desperate for extra cash.

Pease owns Auckland Babysitting, a boutique agency that she says is growing in popularity.

"This is the thing with the financial crisis, you know, people need to earn more money and we're always hearing news about how teachers aren't paid enough, nurses aren't paid enough, and these are the perfect people to look after our children.

"These are all people that are just need some extra money, but are passionate, very passionate about what they do."

Pease said the need for extra money isn't just coming from nannies, she said parents are working more in order to earn more, and in turn, needing childcare.

More and more full time workers are resorting to babysitting as a side hustle. (Source: istock.com)

"Demand is everywhere, it's not just your basic 'I want to go to the movies I need a babysitter' anymore, it's the overnight nannies for the newborns, it's the helping with the twins, as a babysitter now you're expected to be a granny, an aunty, a cousin.

"Everyone's working, everyone's busy and there is no village anymore, that is the biggest problem, nobody or very few people, if you hear of a family that have got granny down the road, it's very rare.

"We need to help these families because everyone's working, mothers are working. A lot of the mothers I've seen are self employed, they run their own businesses and they're back to work within weeks of babies being born, then come six months of the baby's life, they're burnt out.

"Everybody is getting burnt out and with the talks of mental health at the moment and how we're all concentrating on looking after our mental health, one of the things parents are told is to get help, and now we're paying, we're paying for our village."

She said lots of families go away and want to leave the kids at home, and in the "olden days" kids would go to their grandparents or relatives for the night.

"But granny probably lives in England, or Australia, so they're just outsourcing it," Pease said.

