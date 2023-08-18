Watch: Farm girl jumps for joy after winning Rugby World Cup trip

A farm girl from a rugby-mad family just outside Hamilton has been surprised with a trip of a lifetime, after being selected to travel to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Quinn Thorby is the second of four kids to be chosen as a young Defenders of Tomorrow mascot for the World Cup next month, thanks to Land Rover Discovery and Seven Sharp.

The 11-year-old began playing the sport at just four years old and "she's just loved it ever since", mum Whitney Thorby said.

"We have a women's team at our rugby club and she's just been in awe of rugby, and especially women's players."

Three years ago, Quinn plucked up the courage to ask the women's team, the Huskies, if she could run some waters for a game.

"They were so welcoming – and then it just turned into 'maybe you can run the ball for us'," Whitney said.

"It inspired some other girls who were like, 'Oh, that's really cool, from our club. We want to do that too'. So now there is like a set group of four girls that do it every game."

The young trailblazer's a morale booster for the Huskies players.

"She gives the girls that are preparing for a game, she gives them a great vibe. She adds value to what we do," Huskies coach Reuben Samuel said.

"Believe it or not, she inspires us."

Quinn Thorby helping feed a lamb on the farm. (Source: Seven Sharp)

When she’s not fulfilling her ball girl duties, Quinn is honing her skills on the field as a lock for the Black Sharks.

"My dream is to be a Black Fern one day 'cause I just love rugby and the thought of being a Black Fern is so cool," she said.

"They always give it their all and leave it on the field."

To see the moment Quinn jumps for joy after being surprised with the trip, watch the video above.